Long-time Ellensburg artist Elizabeth Otto’s exhibition consisting of work over the past two years opened in the upstairs gallery at Gallery One Visual Arts Center in time for the First Friday Art Walk and will be up for the remainder of the month.
Having lived and worked on three African countries has strongly influenced a number of works in Elizabeth Otto’s show, especially a painting entitled “Darfur Boy.”
Elizabeth Otto’s exhibit “Elegies and Wind” is up at the Eveleth Green Gallery.
Elizabeth Otto stood in the center of the Eveleth Green Gallery, the combination of natural light from the massive skylight above blending with the studio light dancing off her exhibit called “Elegies and Wind.”
The exhibit, consisting of work from the past two years, opened in the upstairs gallery at Gallery One Visual Arts Center in time for the First Friday Art Walk and will be up throughout April.
“This used to be the gallery at one point,” said Otto, who had a studio and art school above The Palace for 27 years.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Pearl Street has expanded to the Main Gallery & Mezzanine, Community Gallery, Hallway Gallery, as well as the Eveleth Green Gallery in the upstairs section. Its humble beginnings were still a part of recent memory.
Otto, a long-established Ellensburg artist, moved away for a while to Oregon and Seattle, but she moved back over two years ago, and this body of work reflects that return.
She is a representative of the Ellensburg old guard, artists like Donald O’Connor, Dick Elliot, Jane Orleman, Julie Prather, former Gallery One director Carol Hassen and Bob Fisher. Their footprints are forever present in the artistic culture of the community.
As Otto looked around her current exhibition, she reflected on those who inspired her and those she offered inspiration.
“When we got back in 2020 in the middle of the COVID, it was like a ghost town. But it really is nice to see a new generation of artists with a new energy,” she said. “Artists like Renee Adams, Justin Gibbens, Austin Smith and others. It’s really wonderful.”
Otto’s paintings and drawings have always been acts of learning, she said. Paintings contain an ephemeral spirit or dynamic intent.
“I love the qualities of light and line, the transparencies of viscous layers of the oil paint, which feel like alchemy,” she said. “Keeping the original vitality and gesture as the painting evolves is always a challenge — how to absorb and mirror experience, make tangible the space between visual thinking and paper.”
Having lived and worked in three African countries has strongly influenced a number of works in the show, especially a painting titled “Darfur Boy.”
“We spent three years in Ethiopia. During that time, Sudan was in an intensive war, and this is a portrait of a boy with an AK-47,” Otto said of the graphite, watercolor and pastel work. “There were a lot of children soldiers.
“The part of my soul in this is the (purple color in the center). You would not see this color, but this is very much a part of what I saw.”
Otto moved back to Ellensburg in 2020, going back to work in her studio as if never leaving the artistic landscape of the Kittitas Valley. This exhibition at the Eveleth Green Gallery is an extension.
“We came back to see dear friends. We’ve been a part of this community for a long, long time,” she said. “This is another chapter to our time in Ellensburg.”