Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 Years AgoIt has more than 48,000 square feet of floor space, is 32 feet high and may be part of the solution to overcrowding in the Kittitas County jail. Pierce County’s 500-inmate jail, called an annex, is a massive metal building. Kittitas County officials took a look at the building and are scrambling to research what it would cost to bring it to Kittitas County. Tacoma is offering it to anyone who can take it apart and haul it away. The no-frills steel building is a medium security jail. — Jan. 31, 2003

30 Years AgoKittcom, the countywide emergency dispatch agency, logged in a noise complaint late Wednesday night reporting neighbors were too loud. — Jan. 31, 1993


Tags

Recommended for you