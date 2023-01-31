20 Years AgoIt has more than 48,000 square feet of floor space, is 32 feet high and may be part of the solution to overcrowding in the Kittitas County jail. Pierce County’s 500-inmate jail, called an annex, is a massive metal building. Kittitas County officials took a look at the building and are scrambling to research what it would cost to bring it to Kittitas County. Tacoma is offering it to anyone who can take it apart and haul it away. The no-frills steel building is a medium security jail. — Jan. 31, 2003
30 Years AgoKittcom, the countywide emergency dispatch agency, logged in a noise complaint late Wednesday night reporting neighbors were too loud. — Jan. 31, 1993
50 Years Ago“I advertised for a dry mouth male, and Molly answered”, explained Wayne Erickson of Kittitas, owner of Erickson’s Jenny Rebecka who gave birth to 13, nine-inch long, purebred St. Bernard puppies last weekend. — Jan. 31, 1973
75 Years AgoNine lives saved. Nancy Baker’s cat, Muffin, appeared lifeless when firemen rescued it late yesterday, after putting out a fire. But Muffin was put under a respirator and after a few whiffs of oxygen restored the cat’s nine lives. — Jan. 31, 1948
100 Years AgoThe Pyhthian Sisters entertained last evening with a card party of 17 tables for its members. The hall was prettily decorated with valentines and red streamers and each table was marked with hearts. A fish pond furnished a great deal of fun for the guests. — Jan. 31, 1923