As pioneers made their way across the country and began taking up residence in places like the Kittitas Valley, apples were the most important food homesteaders could plant for their families.
Lecture guests can find out the answer to that and more when Dave Benscoter, a retired investigator and founder of The Lost Apple Project, talks about the first homesteaders to reach the Oregon Territory and the importance of nurserymen to early pioneers Thursday night as part of the Kittitas County Historical Museum Lecture Series.
Benscoter will cover the early history of Eastern Washington and how nurserymen were here from the start and how they helped homesteaders.
He will also discuss why the Inland Empire is such a hot bed today for finding lost apple varieties and the powerful concurrence of factors which makes finding apples, believed extinct, more possible today than at any other time.
Benscoter grew up in Pullman and graduated from Washington State University and then spent 24 years in law enforcement with the FBI and IRS, working in Seattle, North Carolina, Chicago and Spokane.
Following his retirement, he stumbled upon the fact that apples believed to be extinct were grown in Eastern Washington in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
This led to his personal search for lost apples and later the creation of the Lost Apple Project that searches for apples believed extinct in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
So far, the project has rediscovered 29 apples believed to have been extinct or lost.