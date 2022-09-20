museum lecture

Dave Benscoter, a retired investigator and founder of The Lost Apple Project, will talk about the importance of nurserymen to early pioneers Thursday night as part of the Kittitas County Historical Museum Lecture Series.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As pioneers made their way across the country and began taking up residence in places like the Kittitas Valley, apples were the most important food homesteaders could plant for their families.

Lecture guests can find out the answer to that and more when Dave Benscoter, a retired investigator and founder of The Lost Apple Project, talks about the first homesteaders to reach the Oregon Territory and the importance of nurserymen to early pioneers Thursday night as part of the Kittitas County Historical Museum Lecture Series.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you