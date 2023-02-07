Krystal Allen’s Love of Nature exhibit went up on The Wall at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Friday and will be available through March 25.
Allen was influenced early on by the Hudson River School through the work of surrealists and impressionists. She found her inspiration in the natural world and light, where she translates emotions into visual imagery of a moment.
Her goal is to create a body of work that will convey her perception of a beautiful world, she said.
“In the process of creativity, I find that the ends are a reward for the means. The joy of creating an imagery of a moment or an emotion, and being able to share it with others, is the essence of my art,” Allen said.
“My intense love for both natural beauty and creating art makes for a wonderful combination. There are so many beautiful things to be painted and shared with the world. I feel it is an honor to have been given the talent to do so.”
Allen is a member of the Plein Air Painters of Oregon. She worked nine years as the West Coast marketing manager for PleinAir and Fine Art Connoisseur magazines and retired at the onset of the pandemic.
“Krystal first showed at the Clymer in a group exhibition, Stretch, in 2022. What struck me, in her depictions of natural scenery, where she paints a wide view, there’s a flawless use and reverence for light, how it embraces the landscape, and the ruggedness of the terrain,” Clymer curator Matthew Lennon said.
“This element and her refined attention to detail allow her to consistently create coherent compositions. What I find particularly enjoyable is that she doesn’t attempt to present nature with exaggerated gestures or romanticism. This lends itself to giving the work a raw power, and the opportunity for the viewer to contemplate the natural beauty of her subject.”