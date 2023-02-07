Support Local Journalism


Krystal Allen’s Love of Nature exhibit went up on The Wall at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Friday and will be available through March 25.

Allen was influenced early on by the Hudson River School through the work of surrealists and impressionists. She found her inspiration in the natural world and light, where she translates emotions into visual imagery of a moment.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

