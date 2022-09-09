...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY ALONG EAST SLOPES OF
THE CASCADES...
...HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE OVER THE WEEKEND...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
