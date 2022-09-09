EHS football

Darius Andaya (2), Octavio Lira (65), Jack Eylar (7) and the Ellensburg High School football team rush to celebrate Colton Magruder's one-yard touchdown run that sealed a 6-0 double-overtime win over AC Davis Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Colton Magruder’s one-yard touchdown run was the score the Ellensburg High School football team needed for six quarters against Class 4A AC Davis Friday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

The sophomore’s end zone breakthrough completed a 6-0 win and dropped the Pirates to 0-2 overall.

Tags

Recommended for you