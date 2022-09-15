Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Call it a vision, more like a premonition really. What started with eight students teaching out of her house has turned into 180 active music students at a downtown location.

Make Music Ellensburg at 103 East 3rd Street celebrates its first birthday with an open house and an afternoon filled with karaoke and having fun making music, director and owner Jan Jaffe said.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you