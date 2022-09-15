Call it a vision, more like a premonition really. What started with eight students teaching out of her house has turned into 180 active music students at a downtown location.
Make Music Ellensburg at 103 East 3rd Street celebrates its first birthday with an open house and an afternoon filled with karaoke and having fun making music, director and owner Jan Jaffe said.
“It started in a couple of houses actually. There was a time when we spent two months in my garage,” Jaffe said with a laugh. “We teach more of relationship-based learning. We want to get to know people and their families.
“And really learn what their goals are and what really drives their music. We want them to be able to expand those goals.”
She started the Make Music Ellensburg school in 2021 and has already made some noise, both in the music community and the business community. The Ellensburg Downtown Association recognized Make Music Ellensburg with the Promotor of the Arts Award in that first year.
Jaffe, who has a Master of Music in Music Education, was recognized with a third place in the 2022 Enterprise Challenge, a business competition for Kittitas County and Yakima County new businesses.
The three-month long process included three elimination rounds, dozens of judges, and plenty of advice in networking, and press for long-term sustainability.
“I don’t think the Enterprise Challenge award was a surprise. It was a lot of hard work and we got a lot of great advice,” she said. “I’m really glad I did that.”
Make Music Ellensburg has a variety of musical options and a prominent staff for instruction, including:
Bonnie Joy Stoutamyer, administrator: Voice and beginning piano. She has a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from West Virginia University and plenty of experience teaching and performing - specifically in opera and musical theater.
Nick Colletto: Piano, jazz piano, trombone and euphonium, composition. He has a Bachelor of Music in Composition from Central Washington University. He is also an active performer, accompanist, & composer/arranger.
Micah Heflen: Intermediate, advanced electric and acoustic guitar, piano, and songwriting. He performs as Micah J both solo and with his band Dynamite Supreme.
Amanda Christian: Piano, ukulele, clarinet, saxophone. She is currently a Music Education student at Central Washington University and has several years’ experience teaching private lessons.
Bronson Moreno: Electric and acoustic guitar, beginning ukulele, trumpet, and preschool music. Bronson is a Music Education student at CWU, plays guitar in jazz ensembles as well as singing lead with his eclectic band called the Ranch Dawgs.
David Ballard: Piano & organ. He is a music education student at CWU and has several years’ experience as an instructor. He also enjoys philosophy & dance.
Students range from people just wanting to learn how to play an instrument to performers looking to take it to the next level, Jaffe said.
“My first student just graduated from high school,” she said. “My goal with this school is to make music enjoyable. Most people are just here to explore and enjoy themselves.
“Our goal is to make it accessible. If a student wants to get serious about it, we can absolutely led them that way. If they want to get serious and start competing, we have the connections to do that. We know where send them to take it to the next level.”