Kizzah Maltezo’s magic continues.
The 5-foot-5-inch redshirt senior guard of Honokaa, Hawaii, and Central Washington University women’s basketball pulled Great Northwest Athletic Conference leader Montana State Billings from its perch next to idle Western Washington in an 81-77 overtime shootout before 692 spectators Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
Maltezo’s deep 3-pointer from the right shoulder put the Wildcats (19-7 overall, 12-5 GNAC) up 78-73 with 19.1 seconds left in extra time after her buzzer-beating triple from the same spot off of a pass from Jenna Troy saved Central in regulation.
“The confidence that I have in myself and that my coaches and teammates have in myself is what I fuel off of,” said Maltezo of being the Wildcats’ last-second hero. “I have put in so much work in the offseason shooting, and I just trusted my skills to go and take the shot.”
Despite 13 lead changes, six ties and trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, Central season-swept the Yellowjackets after winning the first head-to-head 79-68 Dec. 4, 2021, in Billings, and beat them for the third time in a row and the 15th in 33 tries since 2003.
The Yellowjackets won the points-off-turnovers battle 13-11 and outscored the Wildcats 11-6 off the bench and 34-28 in the paint, but Central held Billings without a single fast break point and stayed alive on the power of 13 3-pointers — of which Maltezo and Valerie Huerta both hit four — to the Yellowjackets’ eight.
Kassidy Malcolm (15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal) — a 2016 Ellensburg High School graduate and one of three Bulldogs in the Wildcats’ present and future with redshirt freshman guard Brinley Hagemeier (’20) and assistant coach Lexie Bland (’16) who signed a deal in January to play professional basketball with the Australian NBL1 League’s Kalamunda Eastern Suns — made a free throw with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, and Maltezo put in two more from the stripe for the final score with 11 seconds left.
Billings led 62-57 with three minutes left in the fourth, but Maltezo forced a timeout with a pair of layups that pulled Central closer at 64-61 with 49.6 seconds left, Malcolm’s lay-in kept the Wildcats within three at 66-63 with :28.9 to go, and Maltezo’s deep 3 from the right shoulder trimmed it to 67-66 Yellowjackets at :14.1.
Billings junior forward Cariann Kunkel sank a pair of free throws and made it 69-66 at :13.7 before Central called a timeout with 1.6 seconds left and Maltezo rescued the Wildcats from her favorite distance.
Maltezo’s season high-tying 29 points — 28 in the second half and overtime — three assists, rebound and steal sparked Central’s 26-14 fourth-quarter and 12-8 extra time runs, and Huerta (16 points, six assists and a steal) and Samantha Bowman (12 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks) made it happen.
Six-foot-3-inch Yellowjackets senior forward Taryn Shelley of Shoreline led all scorers with her new career-high of 30 points and 14 rebounds, an assist a block and a steal. Freshman guard Kortney Nelson (16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals) and sophomore guard Shayla Montague (12 points, three rebounds and two assists) kept their side ahead for most of the night.
The Wildcats, still second to Western Washington in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball West Region rankings through Feb. 20, are to host Seattle Pacific (11-16, 7-10) in their Senior Day regular-season finale, which will air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Central can split the season series with the Falcons after falling 69-65 Dec. 2, 2021, in Seattle, but is 8-29 head-to-head since 2003.
The Wildcats have also won three of their last four overall and are fourth in the GNAC behind Western Washington (18-3, 10-3), Alaska Anchorage (19-5, 12-4) and Montana State Billings through Friday.
All 10 conference rivals qualify for the March 3-5 GNAC Tournament, though they’ll be seeded at regular season’s end according to quality of wins and losses as not all teams played the same number of games due to weather and COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 81, MONTANA STATE BILLINGS 77
Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
MSB 16 17 22 14 — 77
CWU 18 12 13 26 — 81
SCORING — Montana State Billings (16-10, 10-4): Taryn Shelley 30, Kortney Nelson 16, Shayla Montague 12, Cariann Kunkel 8, Shannon Reny 5, Aspen Giese 2, Dyauni Boyce 2, Skylar Patton 2. 3-pointers — 8 (Montague 4, Shelley, Nelson, Kunkel, Reny). Totals 30 9-13 77. Central Washington (19-7, 12-5): Kizzah Maltezo 29, Valerie Huerta 16, Kassidy Malcolm 15, Samantha Bowman 12, Tori Maeda 3, Jenna Troy 3, Claire Heitschmidt 3. 3-pointers — 13 (Maltezo 4, Huerta 4, Bowman 2, Maeda, Troy, Heitschmidt). Totals 29 10-13 81.