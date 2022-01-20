We're about to see how far the Wildcat women's top-flight attack will take them.
Kizzah Maltezo and Central Washington (10-4 overall, 3-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) — the respective GNAC Player of the Week and Team of the Week responsible for then-West Region No. 5 Western Washington's only loss, 76-68 Jan. 13 in Bellingham — are winners of five in a row in just over a month since Dec. 18, 2021, down to a single game behind the Vikings (11-1, 3-1), who join Seattle Pacific (7-7, 3-1) atop the standings.
The Wildcats are the best they've been through 14 games since they started 10-4, 5-2, finished 17-12 and reached the GNAC Tournament semifinals in 2018-19, and through Thursday they're fifth with Alaska Anchorage (10-3, 3-2) in the tough, talented conference race as Northwest Nazarene (10-4, 4-2) and Montana State Billings (10-8, 4-2) split second.
Maltezo, the GNAC Player of the Week for the second time this season after spending 2016-2020 with ex-GNAC rival Concordia (Portland, Ore.) and transferring to Central after the Cavaliers' Board of Regents voted to closed their doors due to financial troubles in April 2020, scored her 1,000th career point in a 27-point performance including six of the Wildcats' 12 triples in a 90-75 win against Saint Martin's (ninth, 9-5, 1-4) Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
Central beat the Saints for the 10th time in a row and 19th in 37 tries since 2003 as Maltezo shot 10-of-18 from the field.
"It was kind of a surprise," said Maltezo, a 5-foot-5-inch redshirt senior guard and clinical physiology major from Honokaa, Hawaii, of her milestone after Central scored its most points of the season. "I knew it was close, but I didn't think I was one-game-away-close. I'm just grateful to be at a program that fits my playing style well and having teammates who find me when we play."
Maltezo is the GNAC's top scorer at 20.1 points per game, and Kassidy Malcolm (17.9) is second ahead of 6-foot-2-inch Simon Fraser sophomore wing Jessica Wisotzki (17.5).
"I just stick to what I'm good at, and it provides points," Maltezo said. "Thank you to my coaches and teammates who have full trust in me to do so."
Samantha Bowman is fourth in GNAC scoring averaging an 18.9-point, conference-high 15-rebound double-double, and she's first with 2.8 blocks per.
Central leads the GNAC in points (73.2) and 3-pointers (9.1) per game, outscoring opponents 73.2-67 and outshooting them 9.1-5.7 from downtown, taking 11.7 free throws to 8.6 given up, outrebounding them 38.4-34.8, out-assisting them 16.1-14.1 and out-blocking them 3.2-2.
The Wildcats can keep their star shining if they beat Western Oregon (seventh, 7-6, 3-3) for the third time in a row and improve to 27-10 head-to-head against the Wolves since 2002 in a meeting scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion and to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
Western Oregon gets through dissidents by an average of 67.5-64.9 with a conference-high 5.1 blocked shots per game, and Wolves sophomore forward Meadow Aragon is 11th in GNAC scoring (12.7), second in both field goal percentage (.597) and blocked shots (2.4) and tied for third in rebounding (7.7).
Junior guard Tresai McCarver of Renton is second in assists (4.4) to Saint Martin's senior guard Tierney DeDonatis (4.8).
Central concentrated its efforts into the paint Thursday to counter Saint Martin's freshman forward Rian Clear of Pullman and 6-foot junior forward Claire Dingus of Spokane Valley, who scored a GNAC season-high 34 points and 23 points, respectively, in front of 643 spectators.
Malcolm led the Wildcats with 28 points on 12-for-20 shooting including two 3-pointers, a pair of free throws, three assists and two rebounds as Central outshot Saint Martin's 57.6%-48.3% from the field and 52.2%-30% from behind the arc.
Bowman's 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists helped the Wildcats outlast the Saints 22-16 off of turnovers, 11-7 off the bench and 42-38 in the paint, though Saint Martin's outran Central 9-2 on fast breaks and 5-0 on second-chance points.
Central Washington 90, Saint Martin's 75
SMU 16 22 21 16 — 75
CWU 24 27 20 19 — 90
SCORING — St. Martin's (9-5, 1-4): Rian Clear 34, Claire Dingus 23, Josie Matz 7, Tierney DeDonatis 6, Emily Nelson 3, Lauryn Morris 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Clear 4, Dingus 2). Totals 35 11-14 75. Central Washington (10-4, 3-2): Kassidy Malcolm 28, Kizzah Maltezo 27, Samantha Bowman 14, Claire Heitschmidt 8, Tori Maeda 6, Valerie Huerta 4, Cassidy Gardner 3. 3-pointers — 12 (Maltezo 6, Malcolm 2, Heitschmidt 2, Huerta, Gardner). Totals 46 10-14 90.