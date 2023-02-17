Kittitas County wrestlers began Mat Classic XXXIV contention Friday at Tacoma Dome.
Semifinal and final matches are scheduled for Saturday.
Ellensburg boys (Class 2A)
126 Jack Eylar
Round 1: Eylar, pinned Cole Borden, Shelton, 3:06; Quarterfinal: Quentin Harding, Orting, def. Eylar, 5-1; Consolation round 2: Eylar def. Kaleb Oostra, Lynden, 9-2
152 Francisco Ayala
Round 1: Ayala pinned Talgat Aldabergen, Orting, 1:31; Quarterfinal: Ayala pinned Pavel Shintar, Bellingham, 2:29
170 Logan Stolen
Round 1: Stolen pinned Cash Short, 3:12; Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Morgan Scott Paul, North Kitsap, 4:25
170 Breck Hammond
Round 1: Hammond def. Mario Boxley, Shelton, 13-9; Quarterfinal: Thor Michaelson, Bremerton, def. Hammond, 24-9; Consolation round 2: Hammond pinned Evan Hopps, Anacortes, 1:50
182 Sean Davis
Round 1: Davis pinned John Johnston, Lynden, 2:23; Quarterfinal: Davis pinned Waylen Land, W. F. West, 2:24
220 Jaxon Utter
Round 1: Andrew Penland, W. F. West, pinned Utter, 4:49; Consolation round 1: Cedar Lundberg, Orting, def. Utter, 12-5
Ellensburg girls
Class 1B/2B/1A/2A
170 Sailor Walker
Round 1: Walker pinned Kiera Anderson, Rainier, 1:54; Quarterfinal: Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rogers (Spokane), def. Walker, 7-4; Consolation round 2: Walker pinned Kennedy Farrar, Meridian, 3:21
Kittitas boys
Class 1B/2B
138 Jonathan Jones
Round 1: Jones def. Wade Smith, Ilwaco, technical fall, 16-1, 4:49 (16-1); Quarterfinal: Jones def. Lucas Swogger, Willapa Valley, 7-1
152 Josiah Skindzier
Round 1: Skindzier pinned Adrian Sanchez, Forks, 2:21; Quarterfinal: Jared Haden, Jenkins (Chewelah), def. Skindzier, major decision, 10-0; Consolation round 2: Skindzier pinned Bomani Birdwell, Toledo, 2:34
160 Simon Jones
Round 1: Aiden Ivey, Forks, pinned Jones, 3:20; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Matthew Wines, Davenport, def. Jones, major decision, 10-2
170 Thomas Sheeley
Round 1: Dorien Cano, Rainier, def. Sheeley, major decision, 9-1; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Jakob Lofton, Concrete, def. Sheeley, 12-7
Cle Elum-Roslyn
Class 1B/2B
113 Landon Batton
Round 1: Kevin Moehnke, Mary Walker, def. Batton, 12-9; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Carter Katz, Columbia (Burbank), pinned Batton, :34
170 Josiah Beiter
Round 1: Clay Jeanneret, Jenkins (Chewelah), pinned Beiter, 1:14; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Beiter def. Austin Tzib, Mabton, 5-0
285 Anders White
Round 1: Kaden Hippler, Kettle Falls, pinned White, 1:43; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Tommy Hornsby, Onalaska, def. White, injury