Ellensburg Mayor Nancy Lillquist outlined city goals and objectives moving forward in 2023.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record

As the city leaders move forward with projects in 2023, the City of Ellensburg has big plans, riding on the wave of big achievements during the past year.

The Daily Record caught up with Mayor Nancy Lillquist to address plans and goals moving forward. She outlined the Council’s Strategic Vision for 2023 biennial budget with key investments in five major areas.


