As the city leaders move forward with projects in 2023, the City of Ellensburg has big plans, riding on the wave of big achievements during the past year.
The Daily Record caught up with Mayor Nancy Lillquist to address plans and goals moving forward. She outlined the Council’s Strategic Vision for 2023 biennial budget with key investments in five major areas.
They include:
- Affordable housing
- Economic vitality
- Energy & resource management
- Safe and inclusive community
- Sustainable infrastructure
“The main theme is that we want to continue making progress in what we achieved in 2022, which set the stage of implementation of our economic plan,” Lillquest said.
Daily Record: Let’s start with affordable housing. We currently have Stuart Meadows (Habitat for Humanity) in progress. There are also plans for 57 units at Pine and First (Stadler Enterprises), Nites Inn and the city is currently gathering proposals for Catherine Park (Cottage style housing). How do you see that development moving forward?
Lillquist: “In 2023, we’ll get some dirt turning and houses up for people to live in. Developing affordable housing takes time, and sometimes it’s frustrating because it doesn’t always translate into houses right away. I am pleased with the affordable housing process, and I’m happy the city and county are working together, leveraging each other’s resources. Thanks to voters, we have money for development and the affordable housing commission groundwork in place.”
Daily Record: Unity Park design work is in place to begin construction in 2023. How do you see the development of a community space on Pearl Street?
Lillquist: “We are hoping for completion in the fall, and folks should be looking forward to celebrating that achievement. The Rotary Club and the Rotary Pavilion set the stage for a downtown focal point. We want to build on the vision and create a space for all to enjoy. I like to think of it as a living room where we invite guests and have parties and festivals. Having that space supports tourism, local downtown businesses. It’s a place for people to gather and enjoy.”
Daily Record: There are several infrastructure and capital projects on tap this year: Anderson Road sewer project, Pfenning Road pathway (Third to Vantage), and electric utility substation to name a few. How do you visualize these projects?
Lillquist: “Infrastructure is not always about supplementing new homes or subdivisions but maintaining what we have. Some big projects that the citizens will see include the gateway projects. Coming in from the west interchange on University Way will be esthetically much more pleasing by the end of the year. There will be a bike lane all the way out. There will be street trees. It will be a much more welcoming gateway for people coming in off the freeway. We’ll be creating an open Fourth Avenue plan. We have the Reecer Creek levy, which will help prevent flooding along Dolarway Road. There are some very visible things in the works and other things on a maintenance level that aren’t so visible.”
Daily Record: What did the city establish in 2022 to lay the groundwork for projects to come in 2023?
Lillquist: “The Economic Development Plan with the county is just wrapping up—2022 set the stage for implementation of that plan. We’ll be hiring a new arts and economic development manager because we also have a cultural arts plan that was developed in 2022. The Arts Commission really led the way with a coalition of people and input. They had a series of public engagements that resulted in the cultural arts plan. The goal is to apply for state creative district designation to leverage grants to make the most of our opportunities.”
Daily Record: This year the Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary. Are there plans to help promote that achievement?
Lillquist: “We have a committee working on the 100th anniversary, but we’re not ready to announce it yet other than to say we do have a plan we’ll be bringing to council to help celebrate. The rodeo is definitely a part of Ellensburg and our history, and we plan to support the various projects that will be going on up to the 100th Ellensburg Rodeo.”