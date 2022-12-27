Dedication is one of those things that fuels the drive to do the best job possible, and burning the candle at both ends is sometimes part of the commitment to that dedication.
But it is always nice when your industry recognizes the effort. Melissa Hansen of the Washington Wine Commission has lived on the Badger Pocket area since 1995.
The research director for the commission was surprised recently when she was presented with the Walter Clore Industry Service Award recognizing her service to the industry, someone who has worked tirelessly for agricultural commodities for 35 years, Washington State University viticulturist Michelle Moyer said when she made the presentation.
“Winning this award is very humbling. The very first award winner was Walter Clore before they renamed the award after him,” Hansen said. “When you read the names that have won this past industry people that have won the award it goes back to the late ‘70s, people that helped the industry get going. It’s a very sought-after award by winemakers.
“It was quite a surprise and adding my name to that prestigious list is pretty special.”
Hansen previously covered the grape industry for “Good Fruit Grower” for 20 years and before that, worked for the California table grape industry.
“I’ve written about these award winners for many years,” Hansen said.
In fact, her first article for “Good Fruit Grower” was an interview with Walter Clore about the early years of the Washington Wine Industry, so it’s a special honor, she said.
“Walter Clore is the father of the Washington wine industry,” she said. “He encouraged growers to plant premium grapes throughout the state. He found they would grow well, and that’s what triggered the wine industry in Washington state.
“So, to win an award in his name, recognized by your peers, is pretty special and something I’ll always remember.”
The Washington State Grape Society gathered in Grandview to honor industry leaders, learn about the latest research and get updates on the Concord crop for 2022.
The society gave its Lloyd H. Porter Grower of the Year award to Gary Schrimsher of Kennewick.
He was the longtime vineyard manager for Snake River Vineyards in Walla Walla, and during the 1980s, industry representatives from around the country would visit to learn from Schrimsher about how he was achieving record-breaking yields.