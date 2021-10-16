MENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeing By JAKE MCNEAL sports editor Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 James Donaldson of the Dallas Mavericks (40) blocks a shot by Earvin Magic Johnson (32) of the Los Angeles Lakers as Kurt Rambis (31) looks on during NBA playoff action at the Forum, Tuesday, May 6, 1986, Inglewood, Calif. AP file Former Seattle SuperSonic James Donaldson, left, and Ellensburg Rotary Noon Club president Jerry Lael, right, discuss community improvement projects at the former Rodeo City Bar-B-Q in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD James Donaldson of the Dallas Mavericks tries to block Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the NBA Western Division semifinal game on Sunday, April 28, 1986 in Inglewood at Forum. Jabbar scored 28 points and helped the Lakers defeat Dallas 130-116. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Donaldson is here for all of us — and for many, just in time.The 7-foot-2-inch former Washington State University basketball star and Seattle SuperSonic, San Diego/Los Angeles Clipper, Dallas Maverick, New York Knick and Utah Jazz, 64, is just about all moved into Ellensburg after living in Seattle for 41 years, and you’ll see him at high school and Central Washington University sporting events.The first thing Donaldson got involved in was the Rotary Club of Ellensburg (Noon) of Rotary District 5060, which meets Wednesdays at what used to be the Rodeo City Grill in Ellensburg, to discuss ideas like highway improvement. “I want Ellensburg to be a destination instead of a place off of I-90,” Donaldson said. “The university for one is a major fixture there: Ellensburg is so wonderfully centrally-located in the state of Washington, and I think it has potential to do a lot of great things.”Donaldson met Jerry Lael, president of the Noon Club and a Central Washington University — Central Washington State College at the time — alumnus who owns Farmers Insurance in town and spent five years stationed in California and Hawaii where he became a Marine sergeant.“We’re always happy to have new members and welcome people to the community,” Lael said. “I insure a whole bunch of stuff: Medicare is a mystery, and when I explain it to people, they go, ‘Ahh.’”Donaldson also met Linda Schactler, chief of staff in the office of the president at Central Washington and the board vice chair of the Ellensburg Business Development Authority.“Any time I have a chance to welcome a smart, credible voice, it’s great,” said Schactler, who noted that Donaldson looked for a change from the madness of a place like Seattle with too much rain, too much traffic and too many people. “A lot of people don’t know Ellensburg has a university, and I gave him a campus tour.”Schactler also realized that Central has a program called Game On!, “basically 4-H but with basketball,” in which Central Washington staff and students lead computer coding lessons and sharpen leadership skills through sports activities, that would fit the bill.Donaldson visited Ellensburg once or twice a week for the last couple of months and rents a home near Central Washington’s campus, right in the midst of things he wants to be a part of.“I want a change of pace and a better quality of lifestyle by moving out of Seattle to a smaller town that more reflects my personal values,” Donaldson said. “I think I’ll be very happy and very comfortable here.”The new scene is welcome after Donaldson needed emergency open-heart surgery in 2015 and a follow-up heart surgery in 2016, the same year his mother passed away, his wife walked out and took her son, and his long-running physical rehabilitation business, the Donaldson Clinic, came into financial challenges because he could no longer be a part of it. “I spent hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to save it,” Donaldson said. “The house I lived in for 40 years went into foreclosure, and all of these things happened in the last five years, culminating in 2018 with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations. If I can’t relate to people now, I’ll never be able to, especially with this pandemic of isolation, vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated, and kids not being able to go to school. I’ve gone through all that so I know — I knew nothing about mental health challenges until I went through it, but now I know.”Donaldson started the nonprofit Your Gift of Life Foundation for mental health awareness in 2019 after deciding against suicide when Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life in June 2018.Instead, he went to see a specialist and got into mental health speaking at middle school, high school, university and corporate speaking engagements, after which he says kids approach him and reveal that they relate with their own depressive episodes.“Mental health is one of those things where, from the outside, you can’t tell what other people may be going through,” said Donaldson, who has met many people moved to tears after his speeches. “The purpose is to de-stigmatize it and make it okay to reach out for help.”Donaldson published “Celebrating Your Gift of Life: From the Verge of Suicide to a Life of Purpose and Joy” in February 2021, and ran for mayor in Seattle with a vow to “unite the city and reform city government, pledging compassion, innovation and a commitment to problem-solving in his administration,” but bowed out in August with 1.6% of the votes.“I didn’t make it past the primary, but we had a pretty good run,” said Donaldson, who also ran for Seattle City Council to represent District 7 and did not advance past the primary in August 2019.Donaldson, with an interest in the Downtown Business Association and the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, has met the Ellensburg City Council, mayor Bruce Tabb and “a lot of people who are instrumental in the direction of Ellensburg,” as well as several Central Washington administrators and Wildcats men’s basketball coach Brandon Rinta in the interest of enhancing summer basketball programs for youngsters.“They haven’t done team camps in the last two years because of COVID, so I’m looking to start camp for regular kids who aren’t five-stars,” said Donaldson, who used to hold Cougar Cage Camp at Washington State. “Kids stayed in dorms, ate in the cafeteria and played indoors and outdoors. I want to revive something like that in Ellensburg. Camps like that have gone the way of the dinosaur because of AAU and Five-Star, and this will be a camp for regular kids who want to go away for a week and learn fundamentals from coaches the camps bring in.”Donaldson is also working in the diversity, equity and inclusion movement at Central because he’s done a lot of it before, and Central told him that of 10,000 kids enrolled, over 30% of them are kids of color.“In a competitive atmosphere like the NBA, it’s difficult for men to open up about things,” Donaldson said. “It’s about trying to get men to open up and reach out for help, especially about men of color, which we just don’t talk about, and stigmatize.”Donaldson looks forward to getting involved in supporting local high school and university teams, and inspiring athletes.“Most people just end up suffering in silence, especially men,” Donaldson said. “I talk about it every day, everywhere I go. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 