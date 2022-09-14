There are countless numbers of Americans that have undergone a transformation through the recovery process that has led them to a more productive, happier lifestyle.
September is National Recovery Month and a time to educate people can escape the clutches of addiction and that substance use treatment and mental health services can lead the way back to a healthy and rewarding life.
With that said, Merit Resource Services and Hal Holmes Community Center are sponsoring a panel discussion entitled “Let’s Talk Addiction” on Sept. 27 at Hal Holmes Community Center.
The purpose is to reinforce the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover, Merit Resource Services Program Manager/Clinical Supervisor Melissa Denner said.
“It’s a community event for professionals, community members and people from the recovery community to come together and share their experience,” Denner said. “There’s going to be a panel of professionals that have worked with people that have substance use disorder.
“We’ll also have people from the recovery community share about what kind of treatment was effective for them. It’s not going to be so much about the drinking and drugging, but more about this is the pathway to the door I entered into and this is what was helpful to me.”
The professional panel includes Rich Elliott, Deputy Chief Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue; Andrea Utzinger, Private Practice Mental Health Counselor; Emily Brown, Kittitas County District Court Behavioral Health Compliance Specialist; and Pedro Lopez, Treatment Director Merit Resource Service.
“I tried to keep a balance of four professionals to come in and share on the panel,” Denner said. “The panel will focus on the treatment and recovery.
“We’re talking about professional, cognitive, behavioral treatment like Merit as well as 12 Step recovery.”
Special guest Rep. Tom Dent is expected to be involved, as well as a representative from Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s Central Washington Office.