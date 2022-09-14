Support Local Journalism


There are countless numbers of Americans that have undergone a transformation through the recovery process that has led them to a more productive, happier lifestyle.

September is National Recovery Month and a time to educate people can escape the clutches of addiction and that substance use treatment and mental health services can lead the way back to a healthy and rewarding life.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

