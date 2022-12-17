Jacob Wilkinson

Every single year, for just about a month our culture celebrates by singing music about baby Jesus centered on “Peace, Joy, Love, Rejoicing…”, but if we only focus on these positive things, we miss the heart of Christmas.

If you’re a woman, imagine you are 16 years old, engaged to a man who already has several children from a previous marriage, this strange being comes to you and tells you that you are pregnant by the Holy Spirit, and to not be afraid. What do you tell your future husband, your family, or anyone for that matter? No one is going to believe you, while you know what happened, you kiss your future goodbye as you will now be labeled as a slut and will pretty much only have that as a future profession, unless your fiancé believes you. But when you tell him the story, he calmly and lovingly looks at you with tears in his eyes and makes plans to break off the marriage quietly.


