Every single year, for just about a month our culture celebrates by singing music about baby Jesus centered on “Peace, Joy, Love, Rejoicing…”, but if we only focus on these positive things, we miss the heart of Christmas.
If you’re a woman, imagine you are 16 years old, engaged to a man who already has several children from a previous marriage, this strange being comes to you and tells you that you are pregnant by the Holy Spirit, and to not be afraid. What do you tell your future husband, your family, or anyone for that matter? No one is going to believe you, while you know what happened, you kiss your future goodbye as you will now be labeled as a slut and will pretty much only have that as a future profession, unless your fiancé believes you. But when you tell him the story, he calmly and lovingly looks at you with tears in his eyes and makes plans to break off the marriage quietly.
Now, if you’re the man here, you have kids already, but are in love with a young lady (this wasn’t illegal or even inappropriate in this culture). She comes to you and tells you she is pregnant “by the Holy Spirit”… Let’s pause here. For those of us that have been in a relationship with someone else who has been unfaithful know the kind of searing pain going through Joseph’s heart. He’s completely crushed, and so is she for that matter. How could she do this? How could he not believe me? Too quickly do we jump past this part in the Christmas story, and we tend to not look at what trauma the pregnancy of Jesus brings to Mary and Joseph in the short term. This was real for them. Their life had been utterly shattered. This whole sequence is covered in two verses in the book of Matthew. As uncomfortable as it is, linger with them in this catastrophe. We move on in seconds, but for them this must have been an eternity.
Coming from this perspective has significantly altered my mind and reflections during the Christmas time. It has shaped my view of who God is and why life is so difficult so many times. Many of us often look at our lives and think that when things aren’t going our way, or that when we feel like God is not making our lives better, that he has somehow forgotten or abandoned us. These two verses in Matthew tell the tale another way. That God is with us and dare I might say that his presence doesn’t bring an immediate peace about the world around us, it doesn’t take all the pain away immediately. In fact, at times He can bring hardship and pain, not because that is what he want’s but because of our lack of understanding and seeing the big picture. The lesson of Christmas is that we have hope in the savior, but that the process faith and His presence in our life can be terrifying at times.
C. S. Lewis wrote in “The Chronicles of Narnia” concerning how the children were at first not afraid of Aslan the Lion (A representative of Christ in the story):
“Is he — quite safe?” I shall feel rather nervous about meeting a lion” – Susan
“If there’s anyone who can appear before Aslan without their knees knocking, they’re either braver than most or else just silly.” – Mrs. Beaver
“Then he isn’t safe?” – Lucy
“Safe? . . . Who said anything about safe? Course he isn’t safe. But he’s good. He’s the King I tell you.” – Mr. Beaver
Jacob Wilkinson is the pastor at Ellensburg and Cle Elum Seventh-day Adventist churches.