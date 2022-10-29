Tradition! Depending upon one’s outlook, tradition may be viewed as either good or bad. To some, the word brings warm thoughts of get-togethers and activities done frequently with family or friends that gives them a sense of camaraderie, and massages feelings of shared history and belonging. To others, tradition feels like a noose around their neck, tying them to the past — to the way things have always been — stifling and hindering progress towards a better future.
The church has had its share of trouble when it comes to tradition. In fact, one of the first major controversies that arose within the church grew out of a demand for Christians to honor Jewish tradition. The gospel message was first proclaimed to Jews in Jerusalem, beginning on the Day of Pentecost with Peter’s sermon, resulting in 3000 people becoming believers in Jesus. Not too long afterward, God orchestrated the events that led Peter to deliver the good news of salvation to the gentiles as well. For many at the time, Christianity was seen as a Messianic branch of Judaism. So an issue was raised, Do gentile believers need to become Jews in order to be Christians? In practice, do gentiles, who come to believe in Jesus, need to be circumcised and keep the Law of Moses, to be saved? There was a group within the church called Judaizers who believed it was necessary. They had tradition on their side. Jews had been welcoming gentiles into the faith for hundreds of years; the procedure was well established.
Church leaders, including Paul and Barnabas, the Apostles, and the Jerusalem elders, all gathered to discuss and debate the issue. It was pointed out that God had accepted the gentiles by grace through faith, and they had received the Holy Spirit just as they themselves had. Salvation was not the result of works, so the gentiles should not be burdened with keeping the Law of Moses, which, by the way, neither they nor their forefathers had been successful in keeping. Tradition did not trump faith; salvation was by faith in Jesus, not by keeping the traditions of men.
It is important for us to recognize that in matters of Christian faith there can be no compromise. Salvation is found in no one except Jesus Christ, and him crucified. Tradition, on the other hand, comes out of expediency and personal preference; it must never be confused or conflated with matters of faith. When it comes to salvation, our traditions are irrelevant. This is not to say that traditions are bad, or are not useful. They can be very meaningful as they draw individuals and communities together in a shared history. But they are always secondary and temporary in relation to the eternal truth of the gospel. Jesus is the Christ, the Messiah, the Son of God, who became a human being in order to shed his blood for our sins, and now sits at the right hand of God interceding on our behalf; and one day, those who are his, will spend eternity with him, apart from all the sin and corruption of this world.
Enjoy your traditions, but do not hold onto them more tightly than the faith that truly saves. And don’t require others to venerate your traditions as much as you, before being willing to offer them the right hand of Christian fellowship. “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.” (Eph 2:8-9 ESV)
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church.