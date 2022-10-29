Don Green

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tradition! Depending upon one’s outlook, tradition may be viewed as either good or bad. To some, the word brings warm thoughts of get-togethers and activities done frequently with family or friends that gives them a sense of camaraderie, and massages feelings of shared history and belonging. To others, tradition feels like a noose around their neck, tying them to the past — to the way things have always been — stifling and hindering progress towards a better future.

The church has had its share of trouble when it comes to tradition. In fact, one of the first major controversies that arose within the church grew out of a demand for Christians to honor Jewish tradition. The gospel message was first proclaimed to Jews in Jerusalem, beginning on the Day of Pentecost with Peter’s sermon, resulting in 3000 people becoming believers in Jesus. Not too long afterward, God orchestrated the events that led Peter to deliver the good news of salvation to the gentiles as well. For many at the time, Christianity was seen as a Messianic branch of Judaism. So an issue was raised, Do gentile believers need to become Jews in order to be Christians? In practice, do gentiles, who come to believe in Jesus, need to be circumcised and keep the Law of Moses, to be saved? There was a group within the church called Judaizers who believed it was necessary. They had tradition on their side. Jews had been welcoming gentiles into the faith for hundreds of years; the procedure was well established.


Tags

Recommended for you