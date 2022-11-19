Frank Johnson

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In his book “What’s So Amazing about Grace,” Philip Yancey tells about a chain of bad events that started in about 1898 and had lasted for almost a hundred years. A girl named Daisy was born to working-class parents in Chicago, the eighth of 10 children. The father barely earned enough to sustain them, and after he began to drink heavily, it was even worse. At one point, he became so debauched that he forced the mother to leave the house. The 10 children watched as she slinked down the sidewalk with a suitcase in each hand.

Some of the children went to stay with relatives, and some rejoined their mother. Daisy stayed with her father. She hated him. The children all dropped out of school to go to work or join the Army. After they had all gotten out on their own and started their own families, the father finally vanished. One day, however, he showed up again. He had “guttered out,” as he put it. He had wandered drunk and cold into a Salvation Army rescue mission, listened to a message about grace, and was transformed. He began to look up his children, one by one, to ask for their forgiveness. They were all initially skeptical, expecting him to fall off the wagon and ask them for money. Neither happened, and eventually all of them were won back to his affection, all except Daisy….


Tags

Recommended for you