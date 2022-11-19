...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
In his book “What’s So Amazing about Grace,” Philip Yancey tells about a chain of bad events that started in about 1898 and had lasted for almost a hundred years. A girl named Daisy was born to working-class parents in Chicago, the eighth of 10 children. The father barely earned enough to sustain them, and after he began to drink heavily, it was even worse. At one point, he became so debauched that he forced the mother to leave the house. The 10 children watched as she slinked down the sidewalk with a suitcase in each hand.
Some of the children went to stay with relatives, and some rejoined their mother. Daisy stayed with her father. She hated him. The children all dropped out of school to go to work or join the Army. After they had all gotten out on their own and started their own families, the father finally vanished. One day, however, he showed up again. He had “guttered out,” as he put it. He had wandered drunk and cold into a Salvation Army rescue mission, listened to a message about grace, and was transformed. He began to look up his children, one by one, to ask for their forgiveness. They were all initially skeptical, expecting him to fall off the wagon and ask them for money. Neither happened, and eventually all of them were won back to his affection, all except Daisy….
Even though he finally moved in with one of her sisters only eight houses down on the same row-house block, she never stopped in to visit him during his final sickness. That lasted for his final five years.
Daisy vowed to be unlike her father, and indeed, she never touched alcohol in her life. But she became a tyrant in her home, sitting on the couch and screaming at the kids, “Why did I ever have you stupid kids anyway? You’ve ruined my life!”
She never apologized, and she never forgave. Her daughter Margaret determined that she would be different from her mother. One of Margaret’s sons, Michael, was caught up in the ‘60s. He listened to rock and roll music, wore “granny glasses,” grew his hair long and smoked pot. Margaret kicked him out of the house when she discovered this last fact. She told him, “I never want to see you again as long as I live.” Yancey reported that this was 26 years before the writing of the book, and she had not seen him since.
Michael finally married a woman after living with a couple for awhile. At the time of the book’s writing, he was going through a vicious divorce. Michael was on the phone with Philip Yancey when his wife called. When he came back to the call, Michael said, “I hope I never see her again as long as I live!” It was a sobering moment, that left them both in silence for a long time. It sounded so much like the words and tone of his own mother.
Though Margaret was an active, professing Christian who studied the Bible every day, she would not forgive her son. Yancey described the effects of what he calls throughout the book, “ungrace”: “Ungrace does its work quietly and lethally, like a poisonous, undetectable gas. A father dies unforgiven. A mother who once carried a child in her own body does not speak to that child for half its life. The toxin steals on, from generation to generation.”
How do we break the cycle of “ungrace”? We do it through forgiveness and by developing a spirit of thanksgiving. We pray, as Jesus taught, “forgive us our debts as we also have forgiven our debtors” (Matthew 6:12). The “debts” which we forgive are those sins against us committed by others. And then, we learn to “in all things keep on giving thanks” (1 Thessalonians 5:18). In forgiveness, we unload the burden of other people’s failures. In thanksgiving, we shift our focus to the good things, both in our lives and in the lives of others.
Frank R. Johnson is the lead pastor of the Chestnut Street Baptist Church.