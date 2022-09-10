...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Every successful athlete, artist, and scholar builds daily disciplines into their life. They don’t allow chance, whim, or fleeting pleasure to drive their success, but rather use intentional practice to achieve their goals. For example, athletes train daily, artists create daily, and scholars study daily. They forsake aimlessness, laziness, and comfort and make daily sacrifices to achieve life-long benefits.
Can you think of any life-long pursuit that wouldn’t benefit from daily practice?
Successful disciples of Jesus also benefit from embracing daily disciplines. Our daily choices will determine how much we become like Jesus. The original 12 disciples were molded by Jesus as they daily listened to his words, asked questions of him, observed him, and served him obediently.
Disciples are disciplined
Similar to the original disciples, Christians should reorder their lives to prioritize the words and ways of Jesus and follow him daily — training diligently to become more like him. This is part of denying ourselves and picking up our cross daily and following Jesus (Luke 9:23). We crucify our flesh, beat our body, and make ourselves do things we don’t always want to do (1 Corinthians 9:24-27). In so doing, we become living sacrifices, conformed and transformed into Christ and useful to the Master (Romans 12:1-2).
Are you willing to give up yourself daily for what God wants you to become?
Discipline refreshers
Unfortunately, because of repetition, our daily disciplines can become stale and our growth stunted. This can threaten our vitality and progress as a disciple. Fortunately, there are things we can do to refresh our daily disciplines so we can enjoy and increasingly benefit from them.
If your daily disciplines are starting to get dry and lifeless or perhaps they have slid off the calendar, consider alternative approaches for refreshing and revitalizing them.
Try incorporating newness and diversity into daily core disciplines because they will refresh repetitious activities. For example, read a new Bible translation or a focused topical Bible (e.g., leadership, archaeology, chronology), listen to a recording of the Bible, or do a focused Bible study of a topic that is important to you. For prayer, try praying in the spirit and with understanding, pray silently and out loud, pray alone and with others, write out your prayers; or pray through the newspaper, Bible, or other relevant document.
Regardless of the method, daily strive to be full of God’s word and to pray unceasingly.
Challenges and rewards also help to inspire and incentivize daily disciplines similar to how athletes train for specific races such as world championships. How about praying for everyone you will meet and have met that day? Or what about fasting and praying for a significant breakthrough in God’s Kingdom? What about setting aside daily times to build competency and experience to serve others better (e.g., teaching, writing, singing)? How about celebrating successes when important milestones are met?
Anchoring disciplines to routine activities such as waking up, eating, or going to sleep is also a good way to build discipline into your life as well as spreading disciplines throughout the day. In addition to thanking God for food before each meal, you could add a specific prayer topic to each meal, such as praying for the hungry or the persecuted. Alternatively, you could memorize scripture passages as you eat. Beginning and ending the day with prayer and God’s word is also a way to never forget these important disciplines.
You can do it
People that are serious about success, discipline themselves daily for training and practice. They make daily decisions and sacrifices helping them achieve their goals. Dedicated people are disciplined people.
Prioritizing, and diversifying daily disciplines will help you endure, enjoy, and get the most from them. Try some new techniques or stretch yourself into new territory so you are challenged and continue to grow. Refreshing your daily disciplines will refresh you.
You are not alone; God has given to his people his Spirit of self-discipline so our disciplines become a life-giving lifestyle. With God’s Spirit empowerment, you can be transformed to be more like Jesus and fulfill his purpose for your life. What could be more important than that?
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.