Todd Pearsons

Every successful athlete, artist, and scholar builds daily disciplines into their life. They don’t allow chance, whim, or fleeting pleasure to drive their success, but rather use intentional practice to achieve their goals. For example, athletes train daily, artists create daily, and scholars study daily. They forsake aimlessness, laziness, and comfort and make daily sacrifices to achieve life-long benefits.

Can you think of any life-long pursuit that wouldn’t benefit from daily practice?

