Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame historian Mike Allen, pictured here doing a segment with the Cowboy Channel, will be the first speaker in the eight-lecture series Rodeo Night at the Museum. The series begins Jan. 23 and goes every 23rd day through August.
It’s going to be one part speaking engagement, one part story telling and 100% Ellensburg Rodeo.
Either way you slice it, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame lecture series is expected blow the lid off the 100th anniversary celebration and get the party started in a good way.
It’s official, the Ellensburg Rodeo is now in its 100th year and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Historian Mike Allen, Ph.D., professor emeritus of History/University of Washington Tacoma, will start the eight-lecture series on Jan. 23 with tales of the rodeo’s humble beginnings to what has now become one of the top 10 rodeos in the country
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame is calling it Rodeo Night at the Museum and it will begin at the 23rd minute of the 19th hour on the 23rd day of each month leading up to the 100-year anniversary rodeo in September.
“I’m going to try to keep it to a half hour. I’ll discuss the origins of rodeo in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Ellensburg is really a second generation rodeo, so I’m going to talk about how the Ellensburg Rodeo was created,” said Allen, who was the original president of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board.
“I’ll also talk about the creation of the rodeo where the people all got together and built the rodeo grounds. There were basically four groups between the ranchers, the cowboys, the farmers and the Yakama Nation.”
The idea is for people to come up and tell their stories and be a part of the telling of how a rodeo arena was built and the effort in making something from a barren piece of land.
“There’s going to be people in the audience whose grandparents were a part of the group that gathered together to build the rodeo grounds,” he said. “I hope they will tell their family stories.
“The other thing I’m going to talk about is trends that have been over the past 100 years. Certainly, the professionalization of the sport in the last century. Even the growth of the grounds is an important part of the story in Ellensburg.”
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame lecture series plans to touch all facets of the iconic rodeo that has featured many a cowboy and cowgirl on their way to a ProRodeo Hall of Fame career.
It will offer its audience, which is expected to include rodeo fans and people from all over the Pacific Northwest, the opportunity to hear about the world-class entertainment, the Yakama Nation’s involvement, hear from long-time board members and volunteers and others who have helped along the way.
“I’m absolutely happy with the lineup of speakers we have coming in,” said Hall of Fame board member Daniel Beard. “We’ll have a lot of good representation from the Native Americans to the contestants to the music to board members to the Royal Court.
“We’ll have a cowboy panel to give us a contestant’s view. The rodeo board will talk about plans. So, it’s going to be pretty special.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame lecture series kicks off on Jan. 23 with the insights of its local historian and pioneer board member.