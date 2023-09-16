...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY AND MONDAY...
.A pair of dry cold fronts will sweep through the region Sunday
and Monday, making for breezy conditions during the afternoon and
evening hours each day. Winds are expected to be at their
strongest on Monday, with RHs remaining at critical levels despite
cooler conditions prevailing behind Sunday's front.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT AT 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON HAS BEEN
EXTENDED TO UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Windy conditions combined with low RHs will result in
rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Jordan Crossley-Minor tied for fourth in breakaway roping in 2.9 seconds through Thursday at the Pendleton Round-up in Oregon.
Jake Minor and Garrett Rogers rallied for a second-round team roping lead Tuesday at the 113th Pendleton Round-up in Oregon.
The respective Ellensburg and Pendleton natives clocked five seconds flat but won’t qualify on average time for Saturday’s finals after a 17-second run in the first. They’ll wait to find out if they’ll receive a second-round payout.