Jake Minor and Garrett Rogers rallied for a second-round team roping lead Tuesday at the 113th Pendleton Round-up in Oregon.

The respective Ellensburg and Pendleton natives clocked five seconds flat but won’t qualify on average time for Saturday’s finals after a 17-second run in the first. They’ll wait to find out if they’ll receive a second-round payout.


