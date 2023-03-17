Samantha Bowman’s stellar career shines brighter as the 2022-2023 World Exposure Report named her to its first team All-American list, according to a CWU news release.
World Exposure Report, operating out of Omaha, Neb., is a sports website known for its news, polls, awards, player rankings and tournaments.
Bowman, the Central Washington University women’s basketball team’s senior center from Zillah, is also the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the Division II Conference Coaches Association West Region Player of the Year. She signed a professional contract with the NBL1 North’s Rockhampton Cyclones of Queensland, Australia, and will join the Cyclones in their season premiere with the Mackay Meteorettes on Friday.
"I'm super excited and nervous," Bowman said. "It's a great opportunity I couldn't pass up and I'm so grateful to continue my career! I couldn't have even thought of this opportunity without Randi and Jess and all the coaches before them, helping me grow and develop into the player and person I am. I have the upmost respect for them and cherish all the memories I got to spend in this program. To all my teammates I've had throughout my four years at CWU, you all played a part in getting me to this point. I love you all and will always remember my time here."
The Cyclones have made the QBL grand finals in three of the last five years and won a pair of state championships.
Bowman averaged 22.2 points, 14.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game this winter as she broke the GNAC career record for rebounds with 1,219, finished second on CWU's all-time scoring list with 1,632 points, broke a GNAC Tournament single-game scoring record with 40 points in the first round against Simon Fraser, broke the GNAC single-game record for rebounds with 31 against Whitman College and broke the CWU single-season scoring record with 665 points.
"We are very proud of Sam and happy for her to be continuing her basketball journey," Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "We have seen firsthand all her dedication and hard work over the past five years and know she is ready for this next challenge. We wish her the absolute best in these next steps and her Wildcat family will be supporting and cheering her on from afar."
The Wildcats (21-9 overall) earned the sixth seed in the NCAA tournament, qualifying for the second consecutive season.