...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Hunter Stiles will perform Behind the Chutes, Wednesday, after the WestStar Best of the Best Roping competition.
He enjoys a little hunting and fishing, horses and getting off-road, back in the woods, all those same ingredients that go into a good country song.
Moxee native Hunter Stiles is just 19, so his honky tonkin’ days are still down the trail, but the country singer will break in the new Behind the Chutes stage on Wednesday night following the award ceremony at the WestStar Best of the Best Roping event to kick off the Ellensburg Rodeo week.
Chancey Williams and Clare Dunn will christen the new stage the following night with Rockin’ the Chutes, but the working-class singer from Moxee will serve up his original songs, along with a blend of Outlaw and traditional country music to get the party started.
“I have some originals ready and I’m working in a few more for the show,” Stiles said. “I’ll be playing four or five of my own songs, including ‘Broke Down in San Anton,’ and ‘Neon Vest,’ which is dedicated to the working-class people. I have a few others I’d like to play for Ellensburg.”
Stiles started playing guitar when he was 9 and began performing at 14. It’s been a learning process, but anything worth having is worth working for, he said.
“Right now, it’s just me. I like the personal side of performing solo,” said Stiles, who’s a member of the Inland Northwest Country Music Association. “It gives me the freedom to talk with the audience, maybe tell a story about the songs I’m performing.
“I’m just a big music fan in general, so I like to study the song I’m doing so I can tell my audience what it’s about, go a little bit deeper.”
His influences are country singer/songwriters like Billy Joe Shaver, Townes Van Zandt, Chris Ledoux and Alan Jackson.
He has a ways to go as a performer, he explained, but he’s a bit more seasoned than the 14-year-old kid that started out five years back.
“Since I started playing by myself at a young age, I developed a little different kind of confidence,” he explained. “When you’re up there by yourself, it’s all you and there’s nowhere to hide.
“My act is obviously solo, but I use a little kick drum to add just to get their foot tappin’ and their head bobbin.’ It adds that energy that most solo acts don’t have. Just because I’m just one person, I try to make it exciting and personal as much as I can.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo is on its way and rodeo fans already have their foot tappin’ and their head bobbin’ in anticipation. Now they can add the Hunter Stiles show to the pre-game warmup in the rodeo arena on Wednesday night.