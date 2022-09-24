It’s that time of year again when locals keep their eyes peeled for orange orbs within Kittitas Valley fields, and a group of local families prepares to share their fall bounties with residents ready to celebrate the turning of the seasons.
Families have multiple options throughout the valley this year to celebrate their annual pumpkin hunts, along with all the festivities and activities that go with those hunts. Patch-goers can choose to navigate corn and hay mazes, take all the fall family photos they desire, and even try their hand at axe throwing at one local patch.
PICK THEM WHERE THEY’RE GROWN
Locals who want the chance to visit a farm and pick their pumpkins can mosey on over to Hunter Farms, where Sara and Chase Hunter grow approximately 60 different varieties of pumpkins.
“It varies from your standard orange jack-o-lantern pumpkins to mini pumpkins, to ornamentals of different shapes, sizes, and colors,” Sara said of the operation. “We also do various squash and gourds.”
The Hunters have been growing pumpkins in the valley for about a decade, and they decided around six years ago to start up a u-pick operation for locals to come and find the perfect pumpkin. They also grow pumpkins for Chase’s father’s family farm on the Olympic Peninsula. Sara said the growth of the community operation has been exponential over the years.
“Our first year, I just put a little scale out and put it on social media, because we didn’t know if it would work or not,” she said of the first year in operation. “Now we have a little farm shed out there, and it’s grown a lot. Every year we add new things. Last year we added a hay maze, and this year we have that, a corn maze, and two slides.”
Hunter said the family partnered with the Menastash Grange on the corn maze, and all donations collected from people using the maze will go directly to the grange. The u-pick operation opens on Oct. 1 and will be open from dawn to dusk on the honor system.
Looking back on the growing season, Hunter said the family got a slightly late start on the crop but said they are looking great as September wraps up.
“When it got really hot in the triple digits, we just kept water on them,” she said. “Things are looking pretty good.”
After a decade of growing pumpkins and over half a decade in selling them to the community, Hunter said her favorite part of the business is letting the community come out to pick a pumpkin where they are grown.
“They can come to a real farm, a real ranch, and pick a pumpkin off a vine,” she said. “You get to go out into eight acres of pumpkin patches and cut it right off the vine.”
CELEBRATING A DECADE
Over at The Patch, owner Hillary Jensen said this year holds special significance to her as they are celebrating a decade in business within the valley. Jensen said the festivities kick off Saturday, and attendees will be hosted to a discounted $10 admission fee on opening weekend, which she said is in celebration of the 10 years in business.
Along with the normal smattering of activities at The Patch, Jensen said the new activity available to attendees this year is an axe throwing wall, something she said she is excited about.
As far as the pumpkins are concerned, Jensen said this year has been a great season for their growth, as she seeded after the unseasonably cool and wet spring that hit the valley.
“We grow about 25 varieties of pumpkins,” she said. “We are different than a lot of farmers in that we transplant. We started the seeds in May and allowed them to mature, and we were able to get out of that horrible spring weather before we planted. We have a pretty big crop and a pretty wide variety.”
Although they don’t grow monster pumpkins at The Patch, Jensen said there are some nice 40-to-50- pound pumpkins to be found by patch-goers. Looking back on the last 10 years, she said she’s thrilled to have been able to grow her business with the support of the community.
“It is wild,” she said. “Every year that the pumpkins start popping, I shake my head and tell myself that I can’t believe I did this. I had never grown a pumpkin in my life before I started this farm 10 years ago, and it’s been an amazing journey of overcoming mistakes and great successes, and we have been supported by the community from day one. It’s what keeps us going and makes it all worth it.”