One of the most honest ways one can reconnect with the landscape they recreate is to assume a role of stewardship. For many, that comes in the form of volunteerism, and community members will soon have the opportunity to do just that in our local forestlands.
Through a partnership between the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and the Cle Elum Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, a series of volunteer events will be concentrated into one day, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24.
According to a press release from Mountains to Sound, residents can sign up for projects that will support trails, beaches, and campgrounds throughout Kittitas County. Activities will include clearing encroaching shrubbery and tree limbs from Forest Service trails at Stafford Creek Trailhead and DeRoux Campground and Trailhead. Another volunteer opportunity will be in the Teanaway Community Forest, where the release said derelict fencing will be cleared to prevent the risk of injury to wildlife and humans.
“This summer of increased recreational use has had a large impact at French Cabin Creek, Beverly Campground, and Speelyi Beach where volunteers will help to clear away litter and unofficial fire rings and ensure trashcans are clean for future use,” the release said of other opportunities to pitch in. “These areas see a lot of foot traffic from far and wide, and the Greenway Trust and its partners hope these events encourage folks to make stewardship a vital part of their connection to these public spaces.”
According to the release, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of September. Thousands of volunteers across the country will be giving back to help restore and improve beloved natural spaces, including seven different sites in Upper Kittitas County as part of the Greenway Trust’s event.
“Managing public lands can be very challenging work, but DNR staff get a lot of personal satisfaction when they see how people connect with the lands we manage,” Larry Leach, state lands assistant region manager of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in the release. “It’s great knowing that the work we do to provide healthy forests, clean water, habitat, and recreation amenities creates a public feeling of responsibility to help us ensure these lands are sustained for the enjoyment of generations to come.”
Volunteers who participate in the events will have the opportunity to connect with complimentary drinks and food at Dru Bru in Cle Elum at the end of the day. Multiple community sponsors are participating in the event, including Dru Bru and Basecamp Books and Bites. Mountains to Sound Executive Director Jon Hoekstra said in the release that one of the core principles of the trust is to engender a feeling of community ownership of recreational lands that contain deep cultural and historical ties to so many who live in the region.
“We are excited to offer opportunities that can be done together again, especially as we’ve seen an increased need for this work,” Hoekstra said in the release. “As budgets shrink and recreational use skyrockets, popular recreation sites and natural areas are under strain. We all have a responsibility to respect these lands by making sure they are safe and healthy for all who use them. This is a great opportunity for the public to show they care and engage responsibly.”
