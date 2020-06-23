The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment put up a new online exhibit titled “Decolonizing Sexuality,” according to a news release.
The exhibit features portraits of “Two Spirit” individuals — a term used to describe gender fluidity in native culture — and their personal stories photographed by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish/Tulalip).
These portraits are selected from from Project 562, in which Wilbur is photographing members of the more than 573 sovereign Tribal Nations. According to the release, the mission of Project 562 is to celebrate cultural resiliency, showcase heroes, inspire younger generations and change the way people view Native America.
To access the exhibit, visit https://bit.ly/3hQLqYP and use the password Project562.