Exhibit

A photo of San Carlos Apache John Sneezy.

 Matika Wilbur

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment put up a new online exhibit titled “Decolonizing Sexuality,” according to a news release.

The exhibit features portraits of “Two Spirit” individuals — a term used to describe gender fluidity in native culture — and their personal stories photographed by Matika Wilbur (Swinomish/Tulalip).

These portraits are selected from from Project 562, in which Wilbur is photographing members of the more than 573 sovereign Tribal Nations. According to the release, the mission of Project 562 is to celebrate cultural resiliency, showcase heroes, inspire younger generations and change the way people view Native America.

To access the exhibit, visit https://bit.ly/3hQLqYP and use the password Project562.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.