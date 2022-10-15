I don’t know where you will be when you read this column, but if you are reading this on Saturday afternoon, I know my location: Section 193, Seat 1.
For those lacking a handy T-Mobile seating chart, that is pretty much straight-away centerfield.
On Saturday, the Mariners will play the hated Houston Astros in the first home playoff game in 21 years.
Fittingly, the second after the M’s miraculous comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays concluded last Saturday, my 20-year-old son Aidan went online and purchased the tickets.
Aidan was a fetus during the legendary 2001 season when Seattle set the Major League record-season record for wins, but it’s been a rough road since.
Until a few years ago, Aidan had never seen the Mariners win in person. We attended at least a couple of games a year and Seattle lost each time. The curse lifted a bit with some attended wins and now it’s been smashed.
Not that I made a disproportionally big deal out of the curse, but I think it’s a weight off his shoulders for the team to overcome him.
This will be the first post-season Mariners game I’ve attended. It’s not like there’s been many opportunities — four playoff appearances in 45 years.
My memories of M’s playoffs games are of me working. During a game in the 1995 series against the Yankees, I was covering a Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football game. One of the ball boys had a transistor radio tuned to the game. After every play, I’d circle to him to get an update. When the M’s won,
a loud cheer rose from the sidelines that had nothing to do with the play on the field.
I was covering the Roslyn City Council when the M’s played Cleveland in the first round of the 2001 playoffs. I offered to donate $50 to the city’s parks fund if the council wrapped up the meeting in time for me to catch the end of the game at the Brick. It was $50 well spent.
That’s been the fate of a Mariners fan. You can’t count on or expect playoff appearances. When they happen, you have to do what it takes to fit them into your life.
Of course, with hope comes heartbreak. On Tuesday, the M’s were poised to win the first game in the series before the Astros rallied for the win. Instantly, everyone was crushed. I wasn’t. Crushed was Chuck Nelson missing his only field goal of the 1982 season costing the University of Washington the Apple Cup and a trip to the Rose Bowl. Crushed was Dikembe Mutombo sprawled on the court holding the basketball aloft after the Sonics inexplicably lost in the first round of the 1994 NBA playoffs to Denver. Crushed was an interception from the two-yard line in the Super Bowl — enough said about that one.
Crushed is year after year of not making the playoffs to the point that a person of a certain age could ask himself, “Wonder if the M’s will make the playoffs in my lifetime?”
Losing the first game of a playoff series is a “first-world” problem, like complaining about your favorite player coming up short in the World Series. Losing the second game, well, that's less than optimum but hope remains.
If I’m lucky I’ll have years of complaining about Mariners' playoff performances.
If not, I’ll have a ticket stub, Section 193, seat 1. If that’s all I get, it’s more than I rightfully expected.
Go M’s!
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com