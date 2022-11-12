It’s tough to be vulnerable to someone with ill intentions. We’ve all seen how that plays out.
Of course, I thought that was a “never me” scenario, but I find myself in November of 2022 dreading what Elon Musk is going to do next.
For much of my life, I gave little thought to Elon Musk. I don’t own a Tesla and I’ve never considered accumulating wealth an accomplishment worth noting. I realize I’m in the minority on the money thing, but I don’t find fabulously wealthy people interesting.
But then Elon Musk had to go and find something I did care about and use his fabulous wealth to butt his face into my life — he bought Twitter.
If Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc. disappeared tomorrow it would range from quite a while to never before I noticed.
But Twitter was born and built for one true, pure purpose — sports.
My Twitter feed consists almost entirely of baseball writers and a few people who write about the Seahawks and Huskies.
During the Trump Twitter administration when the world hung on his every 140-character or less utterance, I never saw one Trump tweet in its natural habitat. I didn’t follow the man or any other distributor of toxic trash.
Why would anyone expose themselves to that slime when you could live in a baseball paradise where everyone was as fixated on what Juan Soto or Aaron Judge might ultimately get paid?
This week I found my small tribe of people who were also heartsick that the Milwaukee Brewers picked up second-baseman Kolton Wong’s $10 million option — he’s long seemed like a good fit for the Mariners. When I heard the news, I immediately went on Twitter and found three or four posts mirroring how I felt. That’s what community means.
I’m not entirely sure what Musk is up to, but even my sheltered baseball Twitter-verse is upset. Twitter works on a level of trust that the people posting are who they purport to be. That’s a trick because the internet was designed for people to pretend to be other people. Twitter developed a system where verified accounts carried a blue check mark. These accounts were for popular, extremely active accounts — national writers and notable people. This week Musk decided to sell those check marks for $8.
He needs the money because he just spent $44 billion on Twitter. We’ve all been there.
Not surprisingly, people pretending to be notable people are paying $8 for the proof of verification marks. I noticed because someone pretending to be a national sportswriter paid the $8 for the check mark and tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders fired their coach Josh McDaniels. You could argue that it should be true, but it’s not.
In a short time, Twitter will become a pile of junk mail you’ll be forced to read through before you get to the birthday card from your elderly aunt, who still sends you $20 because in her mind you stopped aging when you were 12.
Will Musk get his $44 billion back $8 at a time? Maybe. I doubt he’d venture down this path if he hadn’t done the math.
But my patience for sorting through the clutter grows shorter with each passing year. I may have to start talking to people again. The next time I’m in line for the self-check at the grocery store, I will turn to the person next to me and ask for their thoughts on where Xander Bogaerts will sign. We’ll see how this goes.
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com