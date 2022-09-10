How should I feel right now?
Relax, I don’t expect you to answer that question.
Not without background information.
As we sit here heading into the second week of September, the Seattle Mariners are in a position to qualify for the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time in 21 years.
If they somehow fail — collapse under the pressure — will it be worse than if they’d been horrible from the start?
I’ve lived my life enjoying each win without thought to past losses and future defeats. Given the standard of misery endured by M’s fans, sanity and survival hinge on celebrating the memorable moments.
But this season I’ve allowed my hopes to creep up, much like the waistband of my Sansabelt slacks which is now securely stretched across the middle of my tummy.
I am not the callow, carefree 13-year-old I was when the M’s franchise was born. I am an aging man who examines his coins after every transaction because no one teaches employees how to count change any more.
I’m cautious, suspicious that the present does not have my best interest at heart and the future refuses to acknowledge me at all.
Do the M’s players appreciate the need to capitalize on the now?
The M’s last made the playoffs in the magical 2001 season when the team tied the MLB record for wins with 116. Lola was pregnant with Aidan that season and we joked he’d be born thinking Dave Niehaus was his father because we listened to all the games on the radio.
So much seemed possible — creating this new life and the M’s embarking on a destiny that would bring glory and titles to the team.
We went 1 for 2. Aidan graduated from college this spring and started his professional career. The M’s spent two decades finding new and creative ways to disappoint.
It’s different this time around. The team’s marketing slogan this season is “Hey, we’re trying to win here.” They spent money on good players in the off-season, traded top prospects for another ace pitcher and signed their most promising star since Ken Griffey Jr. to a contract that, if all goes well, will pay him $1.2 billion over the course of a millennium (it’s really complicated).
A team does not do all that unless it expects to win. Of course, if it does all that and doesn’t win, that’s a kick in the you-know-what.
We’re going to the game Sunday against Atlanta. The Braves won the World Series last year but here’s a fun fact — the Mariners won more regular season games (90) than the Braves (88) did last season. The Mariners did not make the playoffs, let alone hoist the trophy. That fun fact is as accurate of a summation of the history of the Mariners as any.
The team that won the most games in the history of the game did not make it to the World Series. This is a franchise where success breeds caution.
This team could win every game the rest of the regular season and fans would think, “Hmm, wonder what’s going to happen?”
When people ask me what I think of the team I respond, “I’m cautiously optimistic,” but I should probably shorten the response to, “I’m cautious.”
People would understand. Trauma survivors tend to band together.
I envy those of you who can enjoy the ride, believing that if it does not end at the desired destination that it might next year.
I want now not next, and yes, I do want my receipt after each purchase, don’t know why anyone even asks that question.
How should I feel? Let’s ask that question again in a month.
Contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com.