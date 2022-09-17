My mother believed in big-sized vehicles — behemoth sedans powered by engines large enough to propel an aircraft carrier.
The expansive steel cages provided a buffer to the annoyances of the road and the horsepower the get-up-and-go critical to entering and exiting the Burien Safeway parking lot.
I broached the subject with her.
“Considering your longest drive is to Grandma’s house on Capitol Hill,” I said. “Maybe you can get away with less of a vehicle than a former State Patrol Impala with a 450 engine.”
She didn’t respond. It was her car. If I behaved myself, she’d let me sit in the backseat.
Some of my favorite memories of my mom were with her in a car. When I was very young she owned a Mercury, back in the day of bench seats and optional seat belts. The journey to my grandma’s house included a stretch of old-style cobblestone road. Before hitting that road, my mom would tell the four to six kids in the back to “scrunch to the middle,” because the Mercury’s back doors tended to fly open when jostled by the cobblestones.
If one of us screamed, my mom would yell, “I told you not to sit close to the doors.”
Years later I was with her in the Impala. We were driving past the Lutheran Church. A devout Catholic, my mother did not even glance at the Lutheran Church. It was raining. A large group was on the sidewalk holding umbrellas over a bride in a beautiful white gown. The Impala hit a mud puddle on the side of the road triggering a tidal wave of brown rose from the street that drenched all. I can still hear the bride screaming.
My mother asked, “What was that?”
“Nothing,” I said. “But you should keep driving.”
In her defense, that Impala had a bulked-up suspension. You barely felt the bumps in the road.
All that is to explain it was my mother’s fault I bought a Crown Vic Police Interceptor at the Central Washington University surplus sale last winter.
It’s a beast of a car — wider and longer than our full-sized Highlander SUV, with a much more powerful engine.
I drive even less than my mother did. When I drive in Ellensburg, I go 20 mph. It doesn’t matter the road or how much of a rush you are in behind me. For me, 20 mph is walking pace in a car and that’s my speed.
I was thinking of the children. Aidan graduated from college this spring and Finn has turned 16. One of them, I thought, would love to get behind the wheel of a vehicle capable of hitting 130 to 140 mph. Isn’t that one of a young man’s secret desires — at least one where he keeps his clothes on?
Neither of them wanted anything to do with the Crown Vic. It’s too big. It looks too much like a cop car.
“Don’t worry,” I told Lola. “I won’t have any problem selling it.”
The only problem has been putting it up for sale. I look at the Crown Vic and say, “I’ll put it up for sale next week.”
Is it breaking my heart? It might be. I’m not a person who owns things — a quality that has allowed me to pursue a career where you’re not paid enough to buy things.
The Crown Vic is a relationship, it is natural to value those.
I am convincing myself that it will be happier elsewhere. It’s like owning a Lab that needs to run and living in a 10th-floor studio apartment.
Sting said in the song that wasn’t about stalking someone, that if you love someone you need to set them free.
Free is a relative term. There is someone who will love the Crown Vic even more than me. Money will be no object — at least that’s what I told Lola.
