Walking past the Central Washington University campus one morning, I recalled taking our oldest son Aidan to Boo Central in the old Samuelson Union Building and how the perpetually dark, rickety structure lent itself well to the holiday.
I saw a child who no longer existed at age 5 in a building that was unrecognizable in its current form — ironically, a sleek modern center for tech education. Ghosts overlaying ghosts. I was surprised I did not step out of that memory with cobwebs in my hair.
When your kids are young, people like to say. “You’re making memories.” What’s left unsaid is what to do with them.
Sure, you can remember them. But do you remember them all the time so that they crowd out the experience of the moment?
When your children age into adults, the challenge is to remember they’re no longer children. That’s hard enough, even though the person staring at you no longer needs you to brush his teeth and tie his shoes. He needs you to stop texting him every hour.
My mother advocated the avian method of parenting.
“Destroy the nest,” she said.
This meant the child would be forced, for their own good, to make it on their own. But it also meant the parent would not wallow in the memory of the sound the egg made when it first cracked.
With my second son at 16, going on 17, I’m obsessed with this transition. I watch others whose children recently moved out to gauge my future. I notice the occasional blank gaze and know they are flipping through the Kodak Slide Carousel in their mind.
Running is an option. Many people relocate — locally to a smaller abode with no storage space for carefully boxed, year-by-year momentos, or out of state. How else do you explain Arizona? With its searing heat and parched landscape, it has all the appeal of a penal colony. But the blinding sun serves to banish shadows where memories lurk.
Imagine walking into a bakery and seeing the danish, not your 3-year-old's nose and tiny fingers pressed against the glass case. Would you still want a donut?
What if you drove by a school and just drove by, not recalling the after-school times spent standing with the other playground moms watching your child frolic with their buddies or all the concerts and events attended? Nothing would slow your progress. You’d make better time.
Eventually, you create a past, either one you want to remember or would rather forget. Do you reach a point where it’s best to forget the stuff you want to remember? That’s the confusing bit.
And what do you do with a kid who's not a kid? The not-a-kid looks in the mirror and sees that self as his best self. He's not nostalgic for the 5-year-old who leapt into your arms at the end of the work day, or for the boy who automatically slid his hand into yours when crossing the street.
A lot is going on here. You have to keep your eye on the ball, not the one you used to toss across the yard on sunny afternoons but the metaphorical one representing the world in which we live.
I comfort myself with the knowledge that people adjust, or at least they pretend to adjust. I’ll see if I can remember to do that.