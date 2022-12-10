Those who know me well, particularly those I’ve served prison time with, understand the importance of coffee in my life.
Coffee is to my morning as beer is to my evening, and let’s pray those roles never reverse.
It’s always been so but in the early years, it was an antagonistic relationship — much like my second, third and fifth marriages.
Delve into my memoir to Vols. 63-77 (the casual reader is advised to skip over the first five to six volumes dedicated to my preconception period — even I consider overly abstract).
Those volumes provide a snapshot of my high school years and carry the unofficial title (obviously all the official titles are in Latin) of “I hate the smell of coffee.”
What stands out about that title — something missed by the hordes of scholars crawling over my collected works like ants on a sugar cube — is it’s ironic given how my life turned out.
I can’t navigate the four aisles between the Maruchan Ramen and Juanita’s chips in Safeway without someone laying me out with a full-on body block, rolling over me so that the face guards on our helmets are mashed together (except we aren’t wearing helmets) and shouting, “Why aren’t you published in the New Yorker?”
You’d think the New Yorker would be the natural milieu for a writer who can correctly use milieu in a sentence, but my work lacks irony and literary hipsters worship irony as if it were a god who answered your prayers in 30 minutes or less — or your next prayer is free. To those saps who are not English majors, idiotic is not a synonym for ironic.
Just as many people waited for all episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” to post before binging the show, I know readers are holding off on purchasing my memoirs until completed. Given the impossibility of concluding my memoirs in my lifetime, I contracted Brandon Sanderson to not only finish the last five to six volumes but to write the highly anticipated sequel, “The After-Life Years.” The collector’s boxed set will make a great Christmas gift someday.
During my high school years, I entered an age of unprecedented independence, meaning my mother no longer made my lunch. After I constructed my peanut and jelly sandwich — absolutely no reason for any variation — I’d pop open the can of Folgers, suppress my natural gag reflex, load up the Mr. Coffee and turn it on.
Mr. Coffee is simply the greatest advancement in kitchen appliances in human history. If there were any justice in this world, the exhibit for the Mr. Coffee at the Kitchen Appliance Hall of Fame in Frigidaire, Wisconsin (free admission every fourth Tuesday of the month), would be twice the size of that of the toaster oven.
After turning on the coffee, I’d knock on my mom’s bedroom door, and yell “coffee’s on.” The subtext to that moment was my mother was notified I was embarking on a journey from which there was no guarantee I’d return. She’d be left knowing she grunted an acknowledgment rather than saying she loved me but consoled by the pot of coffee I left behind.
The pot of coffee embodied our love for each other. The symbolism in my work almost makes up for the stark absence of irony.
My relationship with my mother was more complex than a pot of coffee. I also lovingly recycled her light beer cans. My mother was an early adopter of light beer — starting with Alta Beer, a beverage lost to the very foggy memory of the beer industry. I know, the apple couldn’t have fallen any further from the tree.
If my mother had been cremated, something Catholics of her era considered the pathway to hell unless you were burned at the stake like Joan of Arc, I would’ve kept my one-sixth share of her ashes in an Alta Beer can on my fireplace mantle. That means I would have lived in a house with both a fireplace and a mantle. I like to think there’s a parallel universe where this occurred.
This weekend my Mr. Coffee, perched on a kitchen counter in a house my mother never visited (in corporal or ash state) with a family my she never met, suffered a catastrophic failure — it stopped working. I don’t need to detail my emotional trauma. It’s palpable, init?
This horrific twist of fate led to another — a trip to Fred Meyer, strategically located in the fourth circle of hell. If Happy’s replaced its large-knife display case with a stock of Mr. Coffees, I could do 100% of my shopping there.
This morphed into a family outing (spouse, i.e. Lola, and remaining home-bound son, aka Finn), something typically reserved for trips overseas, but I think they were afraid for my fragile state. That, and Finn wanted to buy a bag of Smarties.
Customarily, I am not allowed to make purchasing decisions above market price at the Dollar Store, but when we stepped into the coffee maker aisle Lola said, “I’ll let you pick it out.” Why? Because we are part of something immense we don’t have a hope of understanding, like a James Joyce novel.
I scanned the shelf for Mr. Coffees and found one for about $45 and one for $25, and sighed with joy when I determined the difference.
“This one is not programmable,” I said to Finn as I put the $25 model in the basket.
“Oh my God, you say that like it’s a selling point,” Finn said.
At that moment I was reminded why in our most recent trips overseas we’ve secured separate rooms.
The new Mr. Coffee, like its ancestors, sits on my kitchen counter. It is my mother, my morning, my family, my life, my coffee and the promise that awaits me if only I drag my butt out of bed. It’s the fabric of time dissolved in a cup. I should write that down for Sanderson.
