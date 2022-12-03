Gallagher mug

We have a cat. Actually, we don’t “have” a cat, but there’s a cat that lives in our garage. “Lives” might be an overstatement — but he spends a lot of time there.

It’s a neighbor’s cat. The neighbor also has a dog. The dog is overly enthusiastic. I understand why the cat prefers the peaceful seclusion of the garage.


