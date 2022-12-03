We have a cat. Actually, we don’t “have” a cat, but there’s a cat that lives in our garage. “Lives” might be an overstatement — but he spends a lot of time there.
It’s a neighbor’s cat. The neighbor also has a dog. The dog is overly enthusiastic. I understand why the cat prefers the peaceful seclusion of the garage.
The cat does nothing, but he can stare you down like it’s nobody’s business. The cat likes to sun itself on our deck on warm summer days. He’ll raise his head when you walk by and question why you’re intruding on his privacy.
The cat does not kill rats or mice. Pacifist or lazy coward? I’ll give him a pass on the Norway rats. They are large enough to discourage an attack. But mice? Back in the day, a cat belonging to a different neighbor would kill mice and leave the tiny carcasses on our porch.
I didn’t applaud this behavior, but it is something a certain type of cat does — your Natural Born Killer Cat. Some believe your house cat would kill you in your sleep if it were big enough and thought it could get away with it.
The mouser died in our yard. I went to the neighbor’s house to break the news. I didn’t know what to say so I said, “Your cat is dead in our yard.” Afterward, it occurred to me I should have led with a story or an anecdote. I filed that one under, “Things they don’t teach you in journalism school.”
Our garage cat might disregard you as if you were dead, but it’s otherwise harmless. There are indications a rat also resides in the garage. The cat and rat peacefully coexist — a lesson for all of us, I suppose.
All this is to say the cat is no help with any rodent issues that arise.
We’re all familiar with the castle doctrine. It states you can kill anyone in defense of your home. It does not apply to door-to-door salesmen but it does to rodents.
A week ago, someone called 911 to report they trapped two large rats and were told by their vet to call the cops. That made me think, what if I called 911 to report an intruder and when the cops arrived I said, “I think it’s a mouse, but it could be a rat.”
They might tell me to get a cat, but then I’d have to go through my long, convoluted story about the garage cat. The cops might put me on the list so the next time I called 911 to report my lawn getting dangerously long, they might not respond so fast.
You’re looking to me for answers, but I don’t have any. A rat or mouse or possibly a wolverine is finding a way into our basement and staging clandestine raids on our living space. I promise you I sealed every space along the foundation, but to no avail.
In my defense, rodents first appeared on earth 56 million years ago (from where no one knows but obviously from an advanced civilization). Humans showed up around 2 million years ago — your classic day-late and a dollar-short species. Rodents have 54 million more years of knowledge than humans — a sizable advantage.
Make no mistake about it, I’ve killed my share of rats and mice but the current invader has evaded my trap lines. It is like an AI that’s reached sentience. I’m not sure anything can be done about it.
But I can’t give up. If I do, I might as well move into the garage with the cat. I should probably ask him what he thinks about that.