...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
1 of 3
The attendees of Sunday’s nature and poetry walk at Olmstead Place Historical State Park pose with their decorated journals.
Many who spend their free time surrounded by nature find themselves not only captivated but also inspired to express the feelings that are invoked by their experiences in the wild.
Approximately a dozen community members exercised their creative spirits Sunday at Olmstead Place Historical State Park during a nature and poetry walk. The event was co-hosted by Ellensburg’s first-ever poet laureate Marie Marchand and Northwest Expressive Arts Response Executive Director Nan Doolittle.
Event attendees were encouraged to take a provided journal with them as they explored the park, keeping a keen sense of their feelings and observations and expressing those through poetry. Afterward, participants decorated their journals and were encouraged to share their work with the group.
“It’s been a beautiful time to gather and to recite poetry in nature,” Marchand said of the event as it wrapped up. “It gave people a chance to wander and contemplate. In our society, we don’t get much time for that because it’s so hurried. Poetry invites us to be an open channel, and to do that, silence and nature oftentimes help facilitate poetry.”
The combination of silence and nature certainly inspired the attendees, who shared highly thoughtful works of poetry they created in less than two hours. The works ranged from observations of the writers’ surroundings to more introspective pieces verging on sociology and creation.
As the city’s first-ever poet laureate, Marchand said events like the one held Sunday are critical in the community-building process.
“Poetry and literary arts are great tools for self-discovery, as well as for community building,” she said. “Oftentimes people think of poetry as something you do alone or that you read alone, but it can also be really strong in connecting people to one another. I think that’s what I felt a lot today was people connecting to nature, connecting to poetry, and connecting to one another.”
Speaking on the connection between natural surroundings and artistic expression, Marchand said nature and love are two of the most widely utilized components or inspirations for poets since the very beginnings of the discipline.
“We write about being in love and heartbreak, and we write about nature,” she said. “It’s that open channel idea. There are so many metaphors in nature for our lives, what’s going on in our minds, and the struggles we are having. Things like sitting by the creek or watching the flowers can really open us up and help us find healing because healing is facilitated by expression.”
As she continues to settle into her laureate post, Marchand said she plans on planning a variety of different types of events that help incorporate community members from all walks of life.
“I believe poetry is for everybody, and that its healing properties are available to everybody,” she said. “I want to make it as inclusive as possible.”