Many who spend their free time surrounded by nature find themselves not only captivated but also inspired to express the feelings that are invoked by their experiences in the wild.

Approximately a dozen community members exercised their creative spirits Sunday at Olmstead Place Historical State Park during a nature and poetry walk. The event was co-hosted by Ellensburg’s first-ever poet laureate Marie Marchand and Northwest Expressive Arts Response Executive Director Nan Doolittle.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

