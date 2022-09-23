Tia Andaya

Central Washington University junior setter/outside hitter Tia Andaya (1) is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s new all-time triple-double leader.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Tia Andaya is Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball’s new career triple-double queen, and her reign has only just begun.

With her 10th career triple-double in a 14-kill, 23-assist, 13-dig performance in the Central Washington University volleyball team’s sweep of rival Western Oregon Sept. 15 in Monmouth, she improved on Mindy Swanson of Northwest Nazarene’s nine from 2001-2003. She also nearly had her 11th with 17 kills, 19 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 win Sept. 17 at Saint Mary’s in Lacey.

