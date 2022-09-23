Tia Andaya is Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball’s new career triple-double queen, and her reign has only just begun.
With her 10th career triple-double in a 14-kill, 23-assist, 13-dig performance in the Central Washington University volleyball team’s sweep of rival Western Oregon Sept. 15 in Monmouth, she improved on Mindy Swanson of Northwest Nazarene’s nine from 2001-2003. She also nearly had her 11th with 17 kills, 19 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 win Sept. 17 at Saint Mary’s in Lacey.
The 5-foot, 9-inch junior setter/outside hitter of Ellensburg High School, pursuing a degree in nutrition, became the Central Washington Athletic Conference Player of the Year three times, the Yakima Valley Sports Volleyball Player of the Year and a 2017 Class 2A State First-Team pick at Ellensburg High School.
She spent her collegiate freshman and sophomore seasons at NCAA Division I Gonzaga where she became an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention in Spokane, and transferred to Central to play for her father, Mario, who began his 27th year with the Wildcats this fall, in 2021.
All Tia did in her first year at Central was set the GNAC single-season triple-double record with eight and help her Wildcats to their ninth West Regional appearance in a row and their first regional semifinal since 2018 on the way to an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honor.
Andaya averages 3.61 points, 2.80 kills, 5.20 assists and 1.84 digs per set after Central (8-4 overall, 3-1 GNAC) won its third game in a row Thursday against Montana State Billings, 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-18, 27-25) at the Student Union & Recreation Center in Ellensburg, the Wildcats’ temporary home while Nicholson Pavilion continues renovation.
Next into town are preseason all-conference junior middle blocker Hannah Hair (6-foot-1) of Walla Walla and Seattle Pacific (4-9, 2-3), who beat Northwest Nazarene 3-1 Thursday, at 7 p.m. Saturday, to air on the CWU Athletics YouTube page. Central can break its five-game losing streak against the Falcons and improve to 24-17 against them since 2002.
Tia’s historic mark is the latest in her family’s excellence: Her older brother, Nate, played Ellensburg High football, basketball and baseball, and helped to set the Bulldog boys’ 4x100-meter relay record of 43.78 seconds with Jacob Andrew, Christian McDonnell and Garrett Cheney as a senior in 2017. He was a wide receiver and competed in the decathlon for Central before he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science in 2021. Their younger brother, Darius, is an all-CWAC first-team junior cornerback who’s also up-and-coming in basketball and track at Ellensburg High.
“Our kids have been around a competitive environment their whole lives,” said Molly Andaya, Nate, Tia and Darius’ mom. “They were running around the gym, field house, football fields and weight room at CWU since the time they could walk. Their friends were all competitive and involved with sports growing up, and the community embraced them as athletes. Nate and Tia never let Darius win at wiffle ball, and they’d expect him to do just as well as they did, even though he was much younger. Of course, Darius never let them hear the end of it if he actually beat them at something.”
Mario, a 1993 Central business management graduate of Bothell, began this season with a school-best 415-282 overall record. Molly, formerly Molly Rettkowski, played volleyball and basketball and ran track at Reardan High before she became an outside hitter/defensive specialist at Central from 1992-95. She got a job teaching math at Ellensburg High right after she graduated, she and Mario married in 1996, and Mario owned “The Gym” in downtown Ellensburg while he coached volleyball. In 2013, after 17 years at Ellensburg High, Molly joined Central’s math department where she teaches today.
“Like any parents with kids close in age, it’s hard to not be there to support and watch all your kids do their thing,” Mario said. “I was on the road with Tia last Friday while getting texts from back home about Darius and EHS football. It was the same thing when Nate was playing, and missing his games because I was coaching. I know a lot of parents who deal with the same, but at least we know the kids are doing what they love.”