Local residents, out of towners, and anyone in between looking for historical records within the county now have a more streamlined path towards accomplishing their goals.
The Kittitas County Auditor’s Office recently rolled out a new online method for accessing records, involving everything from property surveys to marriage licenses. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit said the new record document search system is now available online for those who need it.
“It is really nice for people to do that at this point,” Pettit said of the new system. “We haven’t been able to allow that for a long time. We now have this system up and running, so it’s ready for people to be able to search for documents online without having to come into the office.”
Pettit said the system hasn’t been set up yet to purchase the documents online, saying that is the next step staff members are working on. Once that step is complete, which Pettit said he hopes will happen around January 1, users will be able to purchase their needed documents through the online search system using a credit card.
“We’ve been moving in this direction for quite a while,” Pettit said of the process. “It’s taken some time to get there.”
Prior to the new online search system, Pettit said people who were in need of documents had to call the auditor’s office to request a search.
“We only would do that for very short periods of time, because there is a document search fee,” he said of the previous structure. “The search fee is minimal, and we’ve done some of that. The other alternative was to go into the office to dig into the records library and do the search yourself.”
For now, the records request only goes back to 1995, but Pettit said staff members are working on bringing all the county’s documents into the digital forum.
“At some point, we’ll be able to search back to 1883,” he said of the office’s goal. “We have been working on this back scan project for quite a number of years. As far as completing the scans, it will depend on what kind of staffing we can get tother over a period of time.
There are very few excluded records from the search engine, and users are able to locate documents including marriage licenses, property transactions, plats, and surveys. Pettit said the new search engine is a game changer for people who don’t physically live in Kittitas County but need to access records for whatever reason.
“This is going to be huge for people who are out of the area and wish to do the research,” he said. “They can ask us for these documents from anywhere in the world and we can get them to them.”
People can access the search engine at the Kittitas County Auditor’s website, clicking on recording, and then clicking on recorded documents search. After clicking on official records search, users will have to accept a disclaimer prior to completing their search.