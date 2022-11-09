Support Local Journalism


Local residents, out of towners, and anyone in between looking for historical records within the county now have a more streamlined path towards accomplishing their goals.

The Kittitas County Auditor’s Office recently rolled out a new online method for accessing records, involving everything from property surveys to marriage licenses. Kittitas County Auditor Jerry Pettit said the new record document search system is now available online for those who need it.


