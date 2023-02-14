The new exhibition of paintings in the main gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery has a rhythm and tends to pulsate with color and complexity, curator Matthew Lennon will tell you.
He likes the idea that existence becomes a fuzzy frontier and that many classical notions are being reexamined.
The works of Deborah Watkins and Bill Hermanns offer a subtle, challenging and thoughtful interpretation that cannot be approached with apathy or preconceptions, Lennon explained.
“Artists, like Deborah Watkins and Bill Hermanns, have been exploring these territories for a long time. Their distinct practices demonstrate how open expressionism is in comparison to more traditional and commercial forms of representation,” he said. “In their work, there’s a sense of a struggle to know and reveal the inherent unity of our world and experiences.
“Watkins' patterns and markings and figures make the work intriguing, not unintelligible. They are intrigued by complexities not discord. Hermanns’ figures are not passive. They are energized by his brilliant use of color. These paintings challenge viewers to look beyond stereotypes, to look into the raw reality of beauty, history and place.”
Hermanns retired from a career in construction in 2017. He said after a lifetime of creating art for himself he is ready bring his work to the public with the hope patrons will enjoy looking at it as much as he did creating it.
“I’ve been painting on and off for most of my life. Other than a few workshops, my only art training was in high school,” Hermanns said. “I consider myself a colorist and have always been fascinated with color. Most of my paintings reflect that. I paint mostly in acrylics, either on canvas or paper.”
As for Watkins, art and words have enchanted her for as long as she can remember, she said.
“Whether I am painting with oil and cold wax, or applying encaustic wax — as I add collage — or assemble into a book form, I am forever exploring the fascinating facets of mark-making,” Watkins said. “I have found the ultimate path to imbue my art with my voice.”
Lennon defines the current exhibit of Watkins and Hermanns as a demonstration of expressionism in comparison to more traditional forms of representation.
Local art patrons will have the opportunity to draw their own conclusions as they view and experience the exhibit throughout the main gallery.