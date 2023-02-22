A new law has removed a barrier to treatment access for opioid use disorder, according to an Ellensburg physician.
The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 removed the requirement for medical practitioners to obtain a “Notice of Intent” waiver to prescribe the drug buprenorphine. Also known by the brand name Suboxone, the drug can now be prescribed by any doctor with Schedule III authority, Kittitas Valley Family Medicine Dr. John Asriel said.
“In the past, because you are treating an opiate use disorder with a partial opioid, it took a waiver,” he said. “So, now any provider that has a DEA license for controlled substances can (prescribe buprenorphine).”
All practitioners who have a current DEA registration that includes Schedule III authority may now prescribe buprenorphine, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Treating substance use disorders such as opioid addiction with medication may seem counterintuitive to some. “It’s a cultural change for people, the idea of treating addiction with medication,” Asriel said.
Some, including Asriel, see the medication as another tool to help patients and combat the opioid crisis.
He believes local medication treatment programs through Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare and the Community Health Program have pushed Kittitas “further along” compared to other rural areas in terms of addiction treatment.
In 2019, Kittitas Valley Healthcare received a $100,000 grant from Greater Columbia ACH (now known as Greater Health Now). The grant allowed KVH to employ Asriel to train doctors on substance use disorders in their primary care practices.
Medication is an important first step toward the treatment of any disease, from diabetes to substance use disorders, Asriel said.
Previously, a prescription of Suboxone would require a waiver, forcing a patient to wait longer for treatment. Now, local providers can prescribe patients a monthly supply, Asriel said.
“It changes people’s lives,” said Pam Tuggle Miles, the Connect Community Liasion with Community Health of Central Washington. “...It’s the medications and the support systems and the things that (patients) do to get their lives back on track.”
Suboxone is a partial opioid merged with the anti-overdosing agent Naloxone. Tuggle Miles said it is one of the most prescribed medications for opioid use disorder through the Connect Program, prescribed to patients suffering from addiction to opioids, such as oxycontin, heroin or fentanyl.
Substance use disorders are “a chronic relapsing brain disease characterized by a compulsive drive to use a substance despite harmful consequences,” Asriel said.
Buprenorphine has been highly effective in diminishing the compulsion to use opiate drugs without making the patient “high” or intoxicated, he said.
“It will get rid of that compulsion or drive that we call cravings,” he said. “So, really, it puts the opioid use disorder in remission. Just like you put cancer in remission with cancer drugs, you can put opioid use disorder in remission with this drug.”
By breaking the compulsion, a patient can focus on other things in life besides drugs, Asriel said.
That sentiment is shared by Tuggle Miles.
“We see a turnaround, people get their lives back, they get jobs, they get their families back, and they become productive members of our community,” she said. “That’s what recovery does.”
Despite the effectiveness of the addiction medication treatment, Asriel has often had to defend his stance.
“I think that the culture still has been that the treatment for your addiction is to basically ‘buck it up,’ and then... you get your willpower, go on and quit, not realizing that doesn’t work for a disease,” he said.
Asriel became board certified in addiction medication treatment because he spent “far too much time” defending the treatment of substance use disorders with medication than treating other diseases.
A common criticism levied at the use of prescription drugs for opioid use disorder is that it “trades one addiction for another.”
David Douglas, the Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization founder, doesn’t see any validity to that criticism.
“I do not believe if someone uses (Medication Assisted Treatment) they are trading one addiction for another... that is a myth,” he said. “Sure, there is potential that some might find ways to abuse other drugs they are supposed to be using for treatment, but not all. Many people who use (Medication Assisted Treatment) lead productive lives.”
Douglas praises all forms of substance use disorder treatment, including medications.
“I believe all forms of treatment should be considered to help people improve their lives,” he said. “There is no ‘one size fits all’ way to treat people.”
According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 932,000 people have died from a drug overdose since 1999, and 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.
“(Substance use disorders) is an absolute core problem in the community,” said Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO Julie Petersen.