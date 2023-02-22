KVH Building

In 2019, KVH received a $100,000 grant from Greater Health Now to allow Dr. John Asriel to train KVH physicians on addiction medicine programs.

 Kittitas Valley Healthcare photo

A new law has removed a barrier to treatment access for opioid use disorder, according to an Ellensburg physician.

The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 removed the requirement for medical practitioners to obtain a “Notice of Intent” waiver to prescribe the drug buprenorphine. Also known by the brand name Suboxone, the drug can now be prescribed by any doctor with Schedule III authority, Kittitas Valley Family Medicine Dr. John Asriel said.


