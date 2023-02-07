People of the Yakama Nation have lived on the Columbia Plateau of what is now central and southeastern Washington for centuries.
They have been part of the land, the Kittitas Valley, and since its start, the Ellensburg Rodeo.
As part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Ellensburg Rodeo, the rodeo’s Hall of Fame is hosting a lecture series called Rodeo Night at the Museum. Local historian Mike Allen kicked off the eight-lecture series in January with a discussion about the origins of the rodeo.
The second in the series, on Feb. 23, will feature the role the Yakama Nation played in the rodeo that rose from humble beginnings to its induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
Executive Chairman of the Yakama Nation General Council Davis “Yellowwash” Washines, Allen Aronica and Jason Buck are scheduled to share their stories at the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame at 416 North Pearl Street.
“In the old days, we were holding rodeos almost every weekend at the picnic ground. The early tribal members were the first migrant workers, and the thing they knew how to do was rope and ride,” said Aronica, who for years has been active in helping to organize the rodeo’s Indian Village and its dancers.
“They were ranch hands for a lot of these cattlemen. So, the Indian ranch hands took part in the rodeo from the beginning,” Aronica said.
The Yakama were hunting and gathering people, migrating throughout the Columbia Plateau in search of venison, salmon, berries and roots. They developed a council form of leadership and elaborate rituals that showed their spirituality and intimate connection with the natural world, Aronica said.
The Yakama Nation — the Wanapum and Kittitas bands in particular — were crucial in the 19th century history on the Kittitas Valley frontier, according to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The Yakama Nation has been part of the Ellensburg Rodeo from the very beginning. For seven and a half decades, the Yakama cowboys have demonstrated their horsemanship and cowboy skills in both timed and rough stock competitions.
Each rodeo begins with riders coming down off Craig’s Hill into the arena, and with Native American traditional dances.
The dancing includes both men’s and women’s traditional dances as well as the tiny tots dancing to the beat of a drum. The Friendship Dance, where people from the audience are invited to join in, has become as much a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo as the competition itself.
The Rodeo Night at the Museum discussion is expected to be enlightening and informative. As was the case in the first lecture, the audience is encouraged to join in with stories of family tradition.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
