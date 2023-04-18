...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each
morning from this morning through Thursday morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until
8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Tristan Bogart (1) forces out Kittitas Secondary School’s Brock Hutchinson (12) at second base on Saturday in Kittitas.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball team rides an 11-game win streak, a 9.3-run average differential and the WIAA’s top Class 2B ranking into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home doubleheader against Goldendale, with which it’s tied atop the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West.
The Warriors (11-1 overall, 2-0 West) and the 14th-ranked Timberwolves (8-3, 2-0 into Tuesday) will face off after Cle Elum-Roslyn swept Kittitas 10-5 and 11-5 on April 15.
Kittitas (5-6, 2-2, third in the West) led the morning game 5-3 through five innings before Cle Elum-Roslyn scored five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Glen Franklin went 3-for-5 for the Warriors including a double, two runs and three RBI. Max Dearing went 1-for-4, tripled, scored, drove in a run and walked as, through 5.2 innings on the hill, he struck out 12 for the win against a hit, two earned runs and six walks.
For the Coyotes, Terry Huber scored, landed an RBI, walked twice and stole a base. Conner Coles scored twice, walked twice and stole two bases as he struck out six through five innings against five hits, three earned runs and three walks.
In the afternoon game, Cle Elum-Roslyn scored three runs in the second and four in the fifth. Franklin went 3-for-4, scored a run and drove in three.
Caleb Bogart went 1-for-2, scored twice and walked twice. He also struck out five through the first three innings for the win against three hits, an earned run and four walks.
Eli Nash had two RBIs and walked as he also struck out two through three innings against four hits, three earned runs and five walks.
On deck for Kittitas is a 6 p.m. game Tuesday at Class 2A Selah (12-2 entering Saturday) at Carlon Park.