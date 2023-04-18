Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball team rides an 11-game win streak, a 9.3-run average differential and the WIAA’s top Class 2B ranking into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home doubleheader against Goldendale, with which it’s tied atop the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West.

The Warriors (11-1 overall, 2-0 West) and the 14th-ranked Timberwolves (8-3, 2-0 into Tuesday) will face off after Cle Elum-Roslyn swept Kittitas 10-5 and 11-5 on April 15.


Tags

Recommended for you