Olivia Anderson, Rylee Leishman, Jamison Philip and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team are in for their second Central Washington tilt with Prosser in three weeks Saturday.
The No. 1 Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 8-0 CWAC), unbeaten in 41 games since their 2021-22 opener, enter a tilt with seventh-ranked Prosser (12-3, 6-1), a winner of six in a row since Ellensburg beat the Mustangs 55-20 on the road Jan. 3, scheduled for 4 p.m.
“They played us tough for sure down there the first time we played them,” said Bulldogs varsity assistant Rocky Gibson of Prosser, third in Class 2A to Ellensburg and Burlington-Edison March 5, 2022, at the Yakima Valley SunDome. “Their coach has them playing well, and they placed high in the state last year.”
Between the Bulldogs and Mustangs in this winter’s WIAA RPI Rankings are No. 2 Sequim (14-0) and No. 3 W.F. West (14-2), and Sehome (13-2) is fifth. Ellensburg plays to a 31.6-point average differential while Prosser cruises by 11 points per outing.
In anticipation of Saturday’s main event, the Bulldogs took a 67-23 Coaches Versus Cancer home win against Selah (3-13, 1-7) Friday. Ellensburg sealed its fourth rout by at least 44 points as players, coaches, friends and family wore pink in honor of the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ fundraising and education program formed in 1993.
Anderson led with 23 points, two assists and three rebounds, Leishman went for 18 points and four assists, and the Bulldogs jumped out 18-9 through a quarter, 38-17 at intermission and 59-17 through three.
“Rylee Leishman had a great game tonight,” said Gibson of the 5-foot, 7-inch senior guard. “She shot the ball well — 4-for-5 from 3 — and led with eight rebounds. It’s great to see a girl who works as hard as she does have success on offense.”
Gibson also said Philip (two points, six assists and five rebounds) distributed the ball well in “a great team win where everyone pitched in.”
Senior guardKieryann Mattson put in nine points for the Vikings.