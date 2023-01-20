EHS girls

Olivia Anderson (23), Quinn Rogel (22), Layne Rogel (15), Jamison Philip (12), Rylee Leishman (10) and the Ellensburg High School basketball team look to beat Prosser for the second time Saturday.

Olivia Anderson, Rylee Leishman, Jamison Philip and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team are in for their second Central Washington tilt with Prosser in three weeks Saturday.

The No. 1 Bulldogs (15-0 overall, 8-0 CWAC), unbeaten in 41 games since their 2021-22 opener, enter a tilt with seventh-ranked Prosser (12-3, 6-1), a winner of six in a row since Ellensburg beat the Mustangs 55-20 on the road Jan. 3, scheduled for 4 p.m.


