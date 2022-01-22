The Bulldog basketball boys can win their sixth game in a row at all-Central Washington Athletic Conference second-team junior guard JJ Reyes and Prosser.
Ellensburg (9-4 overall, 5-2 CWAC), up to No. 12 behind top-ranked White River (10-1) and a game beneath No. 10 Grandview (10-4, 5-1), pumped its conference-high average differential to 10.8 points (68.5-57.7) where the Greyhounds repel rivals by 6.6.
The Mustangs (fourth in the CWAC at 8-9, 3-4) outrun adversaries by 2.4 points and are scheduled to host the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Between then and now, Ellensburg picked up its third ranked win in 69-57 fashion over No. 24 Selah (third, 8-6, 2-4) at home Saturday after taking care of Grandview and Class 2B No. 17 Cle Elum-Roslyn earlier this winter, splitting the regular-season series with the Vikings after falling 62-59 on the road Jan. 4.
Selah's defending Coach of the Year Tim Garza, 6-foot-6-inch senior guard/forward/center Levi Pepper — first in CWAC scoring at 22.92 points per game through Tuesday — and 6-foot-2-inch first-team senior Jack Kuhn (12th, 10.58) jumped out 10-0 in the first quarter, but Emmett Fenz's 3-pointer from the top — the first of his four in all — put the Bulldogs ahead 13-12 to start the second.
Jackson Pepper, a 6-foot Viking freshman guard/wing, hit a triple from the top on the way to 11 fourth-quarter points and his team-high 19 to pull closer at 62-55 with 1:13 left, but Cade Gibson made two pairs of free throws in an eight-for-eight performance and beat the buzzer with a breakway layup.
Gibson and Fenz led Ellensburg with 25 points each as Gibson scored nine in the fourth including the third of his three 3s, and ended up with 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Fenz went for 10 points in the second to lead the Bulldogs' 24-11 surge into halftime, and Ellensburg outshot Selah 18-of-22 to 9-of-14 at the line.
JT Fenz attacked the basket for 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six-of-six from the stripe in his duel with Levi Pepper, whom he held to 14 points and never more than five in any quarter.
Ellensburg 69, Selah 57
SEL 12 11 16 18 — 57
ELL 13 24 13 19 — 69
SCORING — Selah (8-6, 2-4): Jackson Pepper 19, Levi Pepper 14, Jack Kuhn 9, Malachi Young 6, Kaden Giles 5, Eli Wright 4. 3-pointers — 6 (J. Pepper 2, Giles, Kuhn, Young, L. Pepper). Totals 21 9-14 57. Ellensburg (9-4, 5-2): Cade Gibson 25, Emmett Fenz 25, JT Fenz 10, Jack Morrill 6, Darius Andaya 3. 3-pointers — 7 (E. Fenz 4, Gibson 3). Totals 22 18-22 69.