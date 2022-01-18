The Bulldog boys are closing the Central Washington Athletic Conference gap.
Ellensburg (7-4 overall and third at 3-2 in the CWAC) won its third game in a row and avoided a season sweep as it broke Grandview's five-game win streak at home Tuesday, holding the Greyhounds to their first conference loss and their fewest points of the winter 62-38.
Grandview (9-4, 4-1 ahead of 7-5, 3-1 No. 21 Selah) took the first meeting 67-56 Dec. 17, 2021, but the Bulldogs — 5-2 since — came into Tuesday with CWAC-high averages in points per game (68), field goals per game (25.7) and free throw percentage (71.1), and picked up their second ranked win after closing Class 2B No. 16 Cle Elum-Roslyn at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout Dec. 29, 2021, in Yakima.
Cade Gibson leads the conference with three 3-pointers per game and is third in scoring average (17.4 points) behind Selah junior guard/forward/post Levi Pepper (22.92) and Ephrata senior guard Ethan Black (18.57).
Emmett Fenz is first among free throw shooters at 30-for-30 from the line, and is fourth in scoring at 16.4 points per game where JT Fenz is second in free throw shooting (91.3%, 21-of-23) and fifth in average points (15.3).
Ellensburg can take down 6-foot-1-inch Black and Ephrata (sixth, 6-9, 2-5) for the second time after taking the first meeting 72-53 at home Dec. 18, 2021, in a new contest scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Ephrata.
The Tigers outplayed Othello 61-55 on the road Tuesday but give up 57.5 points to 62 scored per outing where the Bulldogs finish rivals 67.7-58.
Darius Andaya pestered Grandview with a leaping first-quarter-buzzer-beating putback from the left of the key that pushed Ellensburg ahead 10-5, and he scored eight points in the second on the way to a game-high and career-high 19 points with 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
Gibson went for eight of his 14 points in the fourth and finished with four rebounds, two assists and two steals as Emmett Fenz (eight points, four assists and a steal) and JT Fenz (eight points, five assists, a steal and a block) came away with 13 and 11 respective rebounds.
The Bulldogs made good on 15 of 21 free throws to Grandview's 8-of-15.
Ellensburg 62, Grandview 37
GRA 5 7 13 13 — 38
ELL 10 18 12 22 — 62
SCORING — Ellensburg (7-4, 3-2): Darius Andaya 19, Cade Gibson 14, Emmett Fenz 8, JT Fenz 8, Noah Nealey 6, Jack Morrill 4, Josh Boast 2, Ryker Fortier. 3-pointers — 3 (Nealey 2, Andaya). Totals 22 15-21 62. Grandview (9-4, 4-1): Levi Dorsett 10, Lino Armendariz 7, Eloy Armendariz 6, Ferrell Medina 5, Noe Medina 5, Julian Garza 3, Ethan Fajardo 2. 3-pointers — 3 (Dorsett 2, L. Armendariz). Totals 13 8-15 38.