The Bulldog basketball boys have a shot at their third season sweep in the final week of their Central Washington Athletic Conference regular season.
Ellensburg (11-5 overall, 7-3 CWAC) can beat East Valley (9-7, 5-5) Thursday in Yakima for its ninth win in its last 10 outings, two days after getting the better of the visiting Red Devils 64-56 on Senior Night Tuesday.
The away half of the back-to-back, postponed from Jan. 11 with COVID-19 concerns, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"It can be either way," said Bulldogs coach Tony Graham of seeing the very same Red Devils on the road after a day off. "Sometimes if you're rolling you keep going, and sometimes if you're not, you like to have a little extra time to prepare. It's not something we get all the time, but I think with this year and everything else that's happened, by the time we played 10 games we'd had eight games either canceled or rescheduled, so to play this back-to-back just kind of seems like one more thing as we go along. It's one more piece of the puzzle and one more bit of adversity, but it's all good and we're happy to do it."
Ellensburg beat the Red Devils Tuesday for the fourth time in 2021-22 after taking all three meetings by no fewer than 14 points each in spring 2021, and enjoyed its fourth ranked win after taking down No. 13 Grandview, No. 23 Selah and Class 2B No. 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn.
In the bigger picture, the Bulldogs are second to CWAC leader Grandview (14-5, 9-2) through Tuesday with two games left where the Greyhounds have one, but Selah (10-8, 6-4 with two games left) and Prosser (9-10, 6-5 with one game left) are out to steal the second CWAC Tournament seed that carries a first-round bye and a semifinal home game Feb. 12.
The first round set for Feb. 9 will include No. 6 at No. 3 and No. 5 at No. 4.
"We've got to take care of our business on Thursday — we've probably got to win them both," Graham said. "Those are tough games. If we can handle our business, sneak into that two seed and get a little bit of a break, it doesn't hurt at all after playing quite a few games here in the last couple weeks to get it all in."
We'll see how it shakes out by this weekend, but in the meantime, East Valley jumped out 11-2 in the first three minutes Tuesday on the strength of sophomore guard Preston Sluder and freshman guard Eli Esquivel's five respective points and forced an Ellensburg timeout.
Cade Gibson's left-shoulder 3-pointer, however, drew the Bulldogs even at 14-14 with 1:43 left in the frame.
On the other end of the Red Devils' full-court pressure for Ellensburg was 6-foot-11-inch Gavin Marrs, a junior in his third full week of practice this winter and taller than every East Valley defender including 6-foot-7-inch freshman center Chase Staymates.
"A guy who's a seven-footer never hurts to have back, now," said Graham of Marrs, still recovering from a lower back stress fracture suffered in April 2021. "He's still getting his lungs and he's working his way back, but it's nice to have him back in the lineup after two seasons off. Really where it helps us is in the halfcourt when we have him and Emmett in at the same time: Most teams don't have two guys tall enough to really compete, so if we execute well like you saw tonight, we can get it to Gav or he can dump it down low to Emmett, and we can get some buckets out of that. It's an advantage, it really is."
Marrs finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, a pair of steals, an assist and a block.
"The longer and longer we can stretch this season on, the better and better he's going to be," Graham said.
JT Fenz led the Bulldogs with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block, Emmett Fenz went for 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Darius Andaya (three rebounds and an assist) scored seven of his 13 points in the second quarter to help build a 34-24 lead by intermission.
Red Devils senior forward Tyrus Johnson led his side with 11 points, six of which he scored in the fourth.
ELLENSBURG 64, EAST VALLEY 56
Tuesday in Ellensburg
EVA 14 10 17 15 — 56
ELL 16 18 17 13 — 64
SCORING — East Valley (9-7, 5-5): Tyrus Johnson 11, Teegan Hooper 10, Khale Calhoun 10, Preston Sluder 10, Eli Esquivel 8, Nick Field 3, Chase Staymates 2, Brady Locke 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Esquivel 2, Sluder 2, Calhoun, Johnson). Totals 22 6-10 56. Ellensburg (11-5, 7-3): JT Fenz 19, Emmett Fenz 14, Darius Andaya 13, Gavin Marrs 10, Cade Gibson 7, Noah Nealey. 3-pointers — 6 (J. Fenz 3, E. Fenz, Gibson, Andaya). Totals 24 7-12 64.