Senior guard/forward Katie Blume (41), freshman guard Jamison Philip (12), senior guard Dylan Philip (3), senior forward/post Maddie Kennedy-Colson (32), junior guard Rylee Leishman (10) and the Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball team enter Class 2A regionals against Washougal Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima.

The Central Washington Athletic Conference’s unbeaten Bulldog girls will open their Class 2A state quest against 2019 champion Washougal.

Ellensburg, 22-0 overall heading into regionals for the second complete season since 2020 and seeded only behind Tumwater (22-1) is scheduled to see the Panthers (16-4) of the Greater St. Helens League at 4 p.m., Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima.

The winner reaches the quarterfinals March 3 at the Yakima Valley SunDome while the loser will see the (10) White River/(15) Sammamish winner in the first round March 2.

Washougal is into its fifth state run since its Class 1A first-round appearance in 1982-83, and the Bulldogs are in the hunt for the 18th time since they came up sixth in Class 4A in 1973-74.

Ellensburg won the CWAC championship with 24.95 field goals per game, a 66.5 free throw percentage (210 of 316) and a 41.8-point (64.5-22.7) average margin of victory as Player of the Year Dylan Philip was fourth in scoring with 15.57 points, first -team selection Jamison Philip was ninth (11.33) and second-team pick Katie Blume (9.10) was 11th.

Washougal, third in the GSHL this time around, outplays opponents by a 17.4-point (57.6-40.2) average as senior guard/forwards Jaiden Bea (the 5-foot-11 Co-Player of the Year with senior guard Aniyah Hampton of No. 3 Hudson’s Bay) and Savea Mansfield (a 5-foot-10 first-team honoree) go for 18.6 and 14.3 respective points.

