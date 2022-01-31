The unbeaten Bulldog basketball girls held onto first place in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Monday in Prosser.
Fifth-ranked Ellensburg put an end to the eighth-ranked Mustangs' eight-game win streak, 48-31.
The Bulldogs (16-0 overall, 8-0 CWAC and 26-2, 17-2 in 2021-22) committed five team fouls in the first four minutes, battled to a 5-5 tie with Prosser (14-3, 8-1) through a quarter and ironed out an 18-8 halftime lead.
Jamison Philip led all scorers with 18 points, and Dylan Philip, an all-CWAC first-team senior guard third in conference scoring through Saturday with 17.4 points per game where Katie Blume is (10.4) is 11th and Jamison Philip (10.33) is 12th, followed with 10 of her 13 points in the third.
Wright, the Mustangs' 6-foot defending CWAC MVP second in point averages (19.91) to Othello junior forward Annalee Coronado (20.67), came through for 15 points but was her side's only double-digit scorer as senior guard Malia Cortes (ninth in the conference at 11.38 points per game) put in six, juniors Kendra Groeneveld and Kambree Blair managed five and three, respectively, and seniors Leila Taylor and Ellie Maljaars both scored one each.
Ellensburg is scheduled for a rematch with Prosser, nevertheless a victor by a 13-point average (59.4-46.4) per contest, in the regular-season home finale at 5:45 Friday, but before then the Bulldogs will host East Valley (fifth in the conference at 7-7, 3-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday before they hit the road for the Red Devils set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg, under direction of CWAC Coach of the Year Jeff Whitney, wins by 43.7 points (65.1-21.4) per outing while East Valley outscores opponents by .3 (47.6-47.3).