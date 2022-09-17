Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Norm Woods sat at the wrought iron table on the back patio looking out over a yard big enough to easily make a nice par-3 golf hole.

A couple of golf balls rested up against the fence, errant shots from the nearby fairway on the Ellensburg Golf & Country Club across the street.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you