Used to be a time 10-20 years ago when the plan was getting discovered by a major record label, making a record and moving onto the sports arena tour.
But that train of thought has given way to recording your own music, holding onto your artistic control, getting out on the road and see where the journey takes you.
There’s something to be said about keeping the music in the forefront without compromising for business standards and with that in mind, North Carolina-based Bryan Bielanski will bring his solo show to Old Skool’s on Oct. 11 in support of his latest release “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II.”
“I get a lot of comments on how unique the lyrics are. It’s not the typical lyrics you've heard in the past few years about pandemics and wars. The world is ready to have a light-hearted, good time,” Bielanski said in a telephone interview from somewhere in Kansas.
“I think it’s about sincerity and delivery of the lyrics. On the albums I do play all the instruments, so it sounds like a full band. But live, it’s just me and my acoustic guitar. I try to stand on the merit of the song.”
“Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time II” was released in January of 2022 as a follow-up to the 2020 release “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time.”
The Old Skool’s audience can expect a selection of songs from both albums as well as a dabbling from a songbook of materiel from a long-ago band called Angwish, which he formed at 17 and produced albums that hit the college music charts.
“The first release had a bunch of punk stuff on there. There was some electronics. But with the sequel, I double down on the folk rock,” said Bielanski, who’s now 43. “I like the bouncy, edgy sound. I like to generate happy-go-lucky energy.
“What I do with my acoustic performance is the exact opposite of Eric Clapton Unplugged. People always remark about how high energy the shows are. Just because it’s acoustic doesn’t mean it can’t rock.”
The singer/songwriter has crisscrossed the country, part of a mammoth tour he planned while working at restaurants and imagining a life of a traveling musician.
He’s basically a road junkie, having played in 47 states and 16 different countries over the past 10 years.
The journey has been a long and winding road through the back channels of America. He tends to prefer an intimate setting to a larger venue, backdoor joints to wine vineyards or cocktail bars. In other words, he’ll fit right into Carol Cox’s little stage in the backroom of Old Skool’s record store on Main Street.
“Honestly, I love playing out-of-the-ordinary places,” he said. “I’ve been doing all kinds of places on this tour. I played a homeless shelter, a juvenile detention center, a church, a high school.
“So, playing behind a record store definitely fits into my motif of venues I like to play.”
He has a second gig at Old Skool booked for Nov. 7 when the tour doubles back after running down the coast through Oregon to California and back on his way back home to Charlotte, N.C.