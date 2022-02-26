Support Local Journalism


The Warrior boys entered a virtual home game in their WIAA Class 2B Boys’ Basketball regional Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima, but Northwest Christian (Colbert) made the most of its 218-mile trip.

The No. 13 Crusaders of the Northeast League eliminated No. 12 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn 60-47 in their quest for their first Class 2B championship since 2015-16 and their ninth since 1988-89.

“Onto state, onto state,” chanted the Northwest Christian faithful, who will see fifth seed Morton-White Pass (17-6 overall) in the first round of state at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena, 13 miles from home.

Six-foot junior guard/forward Nate Clark (18 points), 6-foot-1-inch sophomore guard/forward Asher West (16 points) and freshman guard Avi West (14 points) helped the Crusaders (16-9) quell the Warriors (18-3) 10-2 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth after trailing 34-29 at intermission.

Joel Kelly (12 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks) and Luke Chafin (10 points on 5-of-6 inside the arc with two assists, a rebound and a steal) led Cle Elum-Roslyn, but the Warriors shot 42% (21 of 50) including 23% (4 of 17) from 3-point range and committed 26 turnovers.

Cle Elum-Roslyn, which could not reach the first round of state for the first time since its Class 1A consolation run in 2000-01, is set to graduate guard Cole Singer, forward Heath Montgomery and center Gage Ellison in the spring.

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 47

Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima

NWC 14 15 10 21 — 60

CER 15 19 2 11 — 47

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-3): Joel Kelly 12, Luke Chafin 10, Cole Singer 9, Jett Favero 6, Gage Ellison 4, Dominick Johnson 3, Caleb Bogart 3. 3-pointers — 4 (Favero 2, Bogart, Johnson). Totals 21 1-5 47.

