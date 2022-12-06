The Nutcracker is coming to Ellensburg, but this version has a steampunk twist.
Ellensburg Dance Ensemble (EDE) and Central Washington University (CWU) theater, music and dance departments came together to produce the show, which runs Dec. 9-11 in McConnell Hall Auditorium.
“You should go to the show because this version is a little different,” EDE volunteer coordinator Angela Armstrong said. “It has a lot of fun and exciting parts to it.”
One of those parts is the steampunk influence seen in the costumes. From goggles to tophats, and leather jackets to vests, the theme can be seen in over 100 costume pieces worn by 62 cast members.
Costume designer Cami Reinke said she had to find ways to make the pieces light enough to dance in, as traditional steampunk costumes are often heavy. Luckily, she said she had plenty of help from EDE parent volunteers.
“I’d say, ‘here, take this and sew on all these steampunk pieces,” she said, adding that the team figured it out as they went.
“I’ve enjoyed telling people to come see dancers ‘get punked!’” Reinke later wrote in an email.
Along with the creative flair of the costumes, Reinke explained this version has a slightly different plot than what audience members may have seen in the past.
“There’s no antagonist,” Reinke said. “...there’s mischief.”
The story change includes the addition of siblings to Clara, the lead heroine of the ballet, Armstrong said.
“They move through the show together like a cohort,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong’s daughter, 9-year-old Noelle Armstrong, plays the role of Clara’s youngest sister, Marie.
Noelle said she’s danced with EDE for three years and has mostly performed hip-hop. She said she’s a little nervous to perform ballet, but she’s looking forward to the party scene, where her character is gifted a rabbit mask.
“It’s the longest scene, and I have a solo,” Noelle said.
CWU Orchesis Dance Company dancer and a junior at Central, Alison Prekeges, is playing the role of Clara.
“I’m so excited to be on stage again, it’s been a while,” Prekeges said. “...We worked really hard on this. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be different. It’s not your typical Nutcracker.”
CWU Orchesis Dance Company dancer and senior at Central Olivia Ingram is performing in the show and also helped with some of the choreography. She said she enjoys the different elements in this version.
“I think it’s really cool, we’re doing our own thing,” Ingram said. “It’s really cool to see people in your small community perform. Everyone is working together.”
Armstrong said parents from EDE volunteered to chaperone, do hair and makeup, help with costumes and more. CWU dance students helped younger dancers, and CWU theater students assist with crew duties, like lights and stage mechanics. She said over 100 people are working on the show.
“Everyone’s involved,” Armstrong said.
While some story elements are different, the music is the same. This is the first EDE show with a live orchestra, according to creative director Gillian Redman.
CWU sophomore Lilia Sanders plays the double bass in the orchestra. She said since the Nutcracker is seasonal, she hopes people won’t miss out this weekend.
“It’s kind of a once-a-year experience,” Sanders said. “And, even though I can’t see the dancers, I’m sure they’re doing great.”
Tickets are available to purchase at https://ellensburgdance.org/nutcracker/.
“It’s theater, it’s dance, it’s art, it’s music, it’s seasonal, it’s joy,” Reinke said. “I can’t think of why people wouldn’t want to go.”