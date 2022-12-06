Nutcracker

‘The Nutcracker’ being performed this weekend at McConnell Auditorium is receiving a steampunk twist.

 Libby Williams for the Daily Record

The Nutcracker is coming to Ellensburg, but this version has a steampunk twist.

Ellensburg Dance Ensemble (EDE) and Central Washington University (CWU) theater, music and dance departments came together to produce the show, which runs Dec. 9-11 in McConnell Hall Auditorium.


