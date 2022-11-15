Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two vehicles with flashers on reportedly were following a man on a sidewalk on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
A glass container with shards of glass reportedly was in the roadway on North Wildcat Way.
A student in the aviation program reportedly was flying at a lower elevation, approximately 150 feet, in the area of Look Road.
A wedding ring was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
Three bags of garbage reportedly were thrown onto the reporting party’s property on Dodge Road.
The reporting party was hunting on Quartz Mountain two days ago and his pistol went missing from his vehicle. It was unknown if it fell out of the truck or was stolen.
A fence reportedly was tagged on North Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on Suncadia Trail.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
Two packages reportedly were stolen on East Manitoba Avenue.
Two dogs were reported near the roadway on North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway. One was an extremely thin Australian shepherd mix and the other was a boxer mix.
A man in a gray semi with a white trailer reportedly kicked the reporting party out of the truck on the side of Interstate 90, milepost 124.
A red and white Trek bicycle was reported stolen on North Wildcat Way.
A non-injury collision involving a silver Tahoe and a gray Toyota Tacoma was reported on East Third Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Secret Canyon Road.
A customer reportedly paid for $800 of diesel with a fake credit card at a gas station on Gladmar Road.
The reporting party has video footage of the suspect shoplifting at a store on South Main Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and a gray Chevrolet pickup was reported on West 10th Avenue and North Main Street.
The reporting party said their clothing was stolen from a laundromat on West Washington Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Kent man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for forgery. No bail.
A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft and having a weapon prohibited in certain places. No bail.