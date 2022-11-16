Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party’s vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A backpack reportedly was stolen from a Central Transit bus.
A tire reportedly was taken from a 2017 Subaru Outback on North Main Street.
Tools reportedly were stolen from a trailer on Triple L Loop.
Subjects reportedly broke into a residence on the third floor of a building on North Pine Street.
Someone reportedly knocked over the pig statue at the gazebo on East Seventh Avenue.
The reporting party saw an elk with an arrow stuck in its hind side at the Cle Elum Cemetery.
Five male subjects reportedly broke the front door of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A dog reportedly came out of a driveway on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek Road and attacked the reporting party and her dog.
A guardrail reportedly was struck and the vehicle left the scene on Westside Road, milepost .5.
The reporting party said a few people are sleeping under tarps off the Palouse to Cascades Trail near Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School.
A theft was reported on Kittitas Highway.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 45-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $2,000.
A 39-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $200.
A 26-year-old Wapato man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
A 33-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
A 42-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.